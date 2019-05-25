×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid on the brink of signing €70 million star who was close to joining Barcelona, Madrid to spend €485 million on 5 players and more Real Madrid transfer news May 25, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.11K   //    25 May 2019, 22:31 IST

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey Semi Final
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey Semi Final

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Blancos!

Arjen Robben speaks about leaving Madrid

Former Real Madrid winger Arjen Robben has spoken about his time at Santiago Bernabeu, claiming that it had become difficult for him to stay at the club after Florentino Perez was re-elected as the president.

He stated he was very comfortable at Real Madrid and was in good form but the interference of politics meant that he didn’t get a chance, which is why he had to make a decision about staying or leaving.

“It became difficult for me because of the change of president at Real,” Robben said.
“I actually felt very comfortable there and played very well, but when politics come into play and you do not get a real chance, you have to make a decision whether you want to keep fighting or to go and continue your career elsewhere.

The Dutchman then added that it was not just the addition of Ronaldo but also the signing of Kaka, Benzema and Alonso, which meant that Real Madrid had to sell some players to raise money.

“It was not just Ronaldo. Perez returned as the club’s president. He then bought Ronaldo, but also Kaka, [Karim] Benzema and Xabi Alonso.
“Real spent so much money and we were told that they needed to make a bit of money back on outgoing transfers.”

And that is something that Robben didn’t appreciate since he had a great pre-season and also shared a terrific relationship with then manager Manuel Pellegrini.

“For me it was a shame, because I had a very good relationship with the former coach Manuel Pellegrini. In addition, I had perhaps the best pre-season of my career.”
1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Lionel Messi Matthijs de Ligt Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Advertisement
Barcelona agree €70 million deal for top transfer target, Adrien Rabiot to join Real Madrid on 2 conditions and more: Transfer Roundup, 21 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid set to trigger €70 million release clause of top Barcelona target, Sergio Ramos vetoes the signing of €90 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 15 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer 3 players to sign superstar who is close to joining Barcelona, Vinicius could leave Madrid and more Real Madrid transfer news, May 22, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree terms with €150 million superstar, Top target rejects Barcelona to join Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 23 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants €200 million superstar at Barcelona, Real Madrid to offer Marco Asensio in exchange for €85 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 25 May 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Real Madrid superstars set for explosive exits, €72 million Barcelona superstar wants to join Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 20 May 2019 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree deal for €150 million superstar, Barcelona agree deal for €73 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 6 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Barcelona to sign €180 million superstar, Sergio Ramos wants former Barcelona superstar at Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 5 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid on 3 conditions, Barcelona confirm interest in €65 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 7 March 2019
RELATED STORY
€70 million superstar tells agent he wants to join Barcelona, Real Madrid and Barcelona to battle it out for €60 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 March 2019 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us