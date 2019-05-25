Real Madrid on the brink of signing €70 million star who was close to joining Barcelona, Madrid to spend €485 million on 5 players and more Real Madrid transfer news May 25, 2019

Arjen Robben speaks about leaving Madrid

Former Real Madrid winger Arjen Robben has spoken about his time at Santiago Bernabeu, claiming that it had become difficult for him to stay at the club after Florentino Perez was re-elected as the president.

He stated he was very comfortable at Real Madrid and was in good form but the interference of politics meant that he didn’t get a chance, which is why he had to make a decision about staying or leaving.

“It became difficult for me because of the change of president at Real,” Robben said.

“I actually felt very comfortable there and played very well, but when politics come into play and you do not get a real chance, you have to make a decision whether you want to keep fighting or to go and continue your career elsewhere.

The Dutchman then added that it was not just the addition of Ronaldo but also the signing of Kaka, Benzema and Alonso, which meant that Real Madrid had to sell some players to raise money.

“It was not just Ronaldo. Perez returned as the club’s president. He then bought Ronaldo, but also Kaka, [Karim] Benzema and Xabi Alonso.

“Real spent so much money and we were told that they needed to make a bit of money back on outgoing transfers.”

And that is something that Robben didn’t appreciate since he had a great pre-season and also shared a terrific relationship with then manager Manuel Pellegrini.

“For me it was a shame, because I had a very good relationship with the former coach Manuel Pellegrini. In addition, I had perhaps the best pre-season of my career.”

