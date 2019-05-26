Barcelona can sign Real Madrid target for €75 million plus Coutinho, Sergio Ramos goes to war with the Galacticos and more Real Madrid transfer news: May 26, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the 13-time Champions League winners.

Update on Joao Felix

Benfica starlet Joao Felix has broken through this season with the Portuguese giants and as a result of that, giants like Real Madrid, along with Manchester United, have been linked with a move for him.

However, according to the player, he is happy at the club as he loves them and adores the fans who love him. He wants to continue doing good things at Benfica.

“I think that time will tell. I'm good here, I'm very happy, I love the club,' Felix was quoted as saying.

“I adore these fans who adore me. I want to enjoy the moment, play ball, have fun doing what I like, and then, over time, things happen naturally. I am very happy in Benfica.”

Meanwhile, according to Benfica executive manager Domingos Soares de Oliveira, the intention of the Portuguese giants is to keep their prized asset at the club. In fact, the idea is to keep the youngster even if a club comes in with a gigantic offer of €100 million.

So, the bottom line from de Olivieira is that until a club offer the entirety of his release clause of €120 million, he is not going anywhere!

“The goal is to keep the squad. If someone hits €100m (£88m) for Felix, the intention is not to sell,” he said.

“€100m is a lot of money, there has never been a player sold for that amount in Portugal, but the goal is to win on the pitch and we will do everything in that direction.

“Today, if they do not beat the €120m (£105m), the player stays.”

