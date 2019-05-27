×
Real Madrid ask major Manchester United target to go AWOL to force a move, Madrid target wants to move to England with Chelsea and Liverpool linked and more Real Madrid transfer news, May 27, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
27 May 2019, 19:31 IST

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

Asensio to Tottenham

Former West Ham star Shaka Hislop has claimed that Spurs should make an attempt to sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio as he would be a perfect fit for The Lilywhites.

Asensio endured a torrid campaign with the Galacticos this year but Hislop seems to rate him highly, claiming that he was unstoppable when he burst into the scene and even though he scored just one goal in the league in the recently-concluded season, he would be a very sensible signing for the Londoners.

“You’d be looking at an awful lot for a player who burst onto the scenes, looking like nobody could stop him,” Hislop said of Asensio.
“Just one league goal to bolster this last campaign.
“Listen, I think this makes a whole lot of sense for Spurs if you can get the job done.”

While Hislop does realise that the Spaniard will cost a lot of money, he thinks that he would perfectly fit the system that manager Mauricio Pochettino has in place with the Lilywhites.

He also mentioned that it all depends on what Madrid are thinking at the moment about the former Mallorca star, stating that it is too early in the summer to know the though process of the Merengues on their future.

“Yes, it will cost an awful lot of money but I think he will be a perfect fit at Spurs.
“Again, the question is what do Real Madrid have in their own plans in the long term?
 “I really feel it’s too early in the summer to really start to get a feel as to what they’re thinking.”
