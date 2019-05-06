×
Liverpool willing to offer €100 million for Real Madrid star, €188 million price-tag put on top Galacticos target and more Real Madrid transfer news: May 6, 2019

Umid Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
781   //    06 May 2019, 22:51 IST

Real Madrid CF v Villarreal CF - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Villarreal CF - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

Jovic and Mariano

Real Madrid won their last game 3-2 with goals from Mariano – who scored a brace – and Jesus Vallejo. It was one of the few games this season where the Galacticos were brilliant in their build-up play and made plenty of chances.

After the match, Mariano, who is expected to be sold this summer just a year after returning to the Bernabeu, claimed that while he doesn’t know what lies in his immediate future, he wants to stay with the Galacticos and is happy that he helped his team to a win after a loss to Rayo Vallecano.

“I don’t have a crystal ball but I want to stay [at Madrid],” he said. “I am very happy and let’s see what happens going forward. I am very happy for having won at home and on top of that, scoring.”

Mariano was bought back from Lyon last summer and his performance against Villarreal might have been his best in a White shirt. However, he is expected to be sold and the striker who is being touted to take his place is Luka Jovic.

The youngster has had an incredible season with Frankfurt and is on the radar of both Real Madrid and Barcelona. There have been claims of the Galacticos agreeing upon a deal for the Serbian but Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic has refuted those claims.

He stated that not contact has been made with Madrid and reiterated his claim before adding that he knows the Galacticos well.

"There has been no contact with Real Madrid," Bobic said. "For once, I don't have to use a white lie, they really haven't been in touch yet. I know them very well."
