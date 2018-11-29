Real Madrid Transfer news: Perez willing to sell Varane for €80 million as he targets two elite defenders as replacement, Modric replacement update and more – November 29, 2018

Varane reportedly on for sale

Zidane’s sudden departure, Loptegui’s hiring and then quick sacking and Santiago Solari’s bright star, this has been one hell of a turbulent ride and it reflects in the transfer rumour mill for the Merengues as well.

#4 Gareth Bale’s agent refuses to deny Juventus move

When rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo joining Juventus were making the rounds, few believed it to be legit. After all, one can’t remember the last time an Italian club made such a huge deal.

In fact, those days were last seen in the late-90s. However, the Old Lady shattered their transfer record and signed the Portuguese for a whopping £100 million, much to the shock of many.

And now, Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has stated that his client might be happy at the Bernabeu but doesn’t rule out a move elsewhere.

“Gareth is very happy at Real Madrid, but if we’re talking about the future then nothing is impossible in the transfer market,” he said.

Barnett then added that the Welshman enjoyed playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, whose departure, Barnett adds, has hurt the club. The agent also mentioned that the former Manchester United man’s transfer to Juventus have opened the doors for other Serie A clubs to sign star players.

“Ronaldo was an important loss for Real Madrid. Gareth loved playing with Cristiano, but he’s happy because he’s at a top club.

“It’s true that since CR7 arrived the foreign superstars are starting to consider Serie A and start looking at it in a different way compared to the last years.”

