Real Madrid transfer news: PSG's bumper plan to keep Neymar revealed, Bolton eye shock move for Real Madrid striker, and more - 14th July 2018

Nived Zenith FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.67K // 14 Jul 2018, 19:41 IST

PSG are devising a master-plan to keep Neymar in their ranks

PSG poised to offer Neymar a bumper deal

According to AS, Paris Saint-Germain are devising a bumper plan to keep Neymar at the club amidst persistent rumours suggesting that the Brazilian is being courted by Real Madrid to become the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo's throne at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 26-year-old was the subject of a world record transfer fee of €222 million when he joined the Ligue 1 champions from Barcelona last summer and has constantly been linked with a move back to Spain with Real Madrid in the last few months.

Florentino Perez has reportedly targeted the Brazilian as the prime candidate to replace Ronaldo at the Spanish capital and it is now being reported that PSG are willing to make Neymar the highest paid player in the world to try and tie him down at the Parc des Princes.

If reports are to be believed, the Ligue 1 champions are devising a new contract that will offer Neymar a sum around the region of about €50 million per year in stark contrast to his €37 million a year contract that they had agreed upon when he initially joined the club.

PSG have also roped in Bruno Mazziotti, the physio for the Brazilian national team, in a bid to keep Neymar happy considering the fact that Mazziotti became close to the player while he was recovering from a foot injury that had kept him out for three months earlier this year.

Bolton eyeing a shock move for Raul de Tomas

Raul de Tomas spent last season on loan at Rayo Vallecano

Bolton Wanderers are lining up a shock move for Real Madrid striker Raul de Tomas, according to reports. The championship outfit are planning to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming season and de Tomas has emerged as a surprise candidate to turn up for the Trotters at the Macron Stadium this summer.

The 23-year-old is yet to make a single appearance for the Los Blancos since being promoted from the Castilla side and most recently played for city rivals Rayo Vallecano, where he scored 24 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions for the club.

The Spaniard has also enjoyed successful loan spells with Cordoba and Valladolid in Spain as a repercussion of failing to find any room in the star studded Real Madrid squad.

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson is reportedly impressed by his numbers and is willing to try and a table a cheeky bid for the striker to try and bring him to England.

They remain confident regarding the possibility of the deal considering their history of pulling off astonishing deals in the past that include the likes of Jay Jay Okocha, Youri Djorkaeff, and Fernando Hierro.

Real Madrid deny launching a bid for Neymar

Real Madrid confirmed that they haven't approached Neymar

Real Madrid have denied making a bid to secure the services of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain in a fresh statement released on their official website. After persistent rumours surrounding Real's interest in the former Barcelona winger, the club has now revealed that they have no intentions to launch a bid for the Brazilian who has a contract with PSG that runs until 2022.

According to popular belief, it was rumoured that Florentino Perez had identified the 26 year old as the prime candidate to replace the outgoing Cristiano Ronaldo, but a shocking turn of events in the saga has resulted in the Los Blancos releasing an official statement that read:

"In the face of the constant reports linking PSG's Neymar Jr. to our club, Real Madrid C. F. wish to clarify that the club has no intention of making any offer for the player."

"The relationship between the two clubs is extraordinary so that if at some point Real Madrid were considering signing a PSG player, the first thing the club would do would be to make an official approach."

This is the second time in 10 days that Real Madrid have been forced to deny their interest in the player.