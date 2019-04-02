Real Madrid transfer news: Raphael Varane ‘considering’ summer exit, says football agent

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Real Madrid star Raphael Varane is reportedly considering an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to French football agent Bruno Satin.

In case you didn't know...

In 2011, Varane arrived in the Madrid capital from French outfit RC Lens for a fee of €10 million and has since become a mainstay in the Blancos back-line, commanding the centre of defence with captain Sergio Ramos.

The Frenchman won four Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles during his eight-year stint with the Spanish giants.

The defender has three years left on his contract with Real Madrid but reports have been rife of his possible exit from the Spanish capital, with clubs like Manchester United and Juventus reportedly interested in his services.

The heart of the matter

Satin has now claimed that he has had a conversation with Varane's brother and agent Anthony, adding that the defender is seriously considering leaving the club.

Speaking to Late Football Club, he said, "I spoke recently with Anthony, and we discussed a little bit about the state of the market, so to speak.

"I think at this moment in his career he is having a profound reflection, I don’t think he has fully decided to leave Real Madrid, but he is thinking about it because he has won everything that you can at Real. He feels like he has the feeling that he has done what was to be done over there, and there could be a new cycle. Aside from that, I have not spoken directly with Raphael myself."

What's next?

Real Madrid currently sit at third place in La Liga behind arch-rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. They will face Valencia on Wednesday night in a La Liga match.

