Real Madrid transfer news: Ronaldo's potential replacement, club handed boost in chase of Bundesliga star, and more - 26th July 2018 

Amit Mishra
ANALYST
Rumors
4.82K   //    26 Jul 2018, 20:55 IST

Borussia Dortmund v Benfica - International Champions Cup 2018
Christian Pulisic

Real Madrid are working pretty hard to get a few transfer deals done in the coming weeks. With a few weeks still left, expect a few big-name signings in the coming weeks.

Let’s take a look at what’s been happening more recently in the transfer market…

#3 Club handed a boost in their chase of Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic is a very wanted commodity in the transfer market. While Kylian Mbappe might have grabbed the headlines for being the teenage star at the World Cup, Pulisic has been making a lot of progress in the last few years at Dortmund and a move might soon follow.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have previously been linked with the American international and latest comments from Pulisic’s father reveal that the winger could soon be on the move.

His father Mark revealed, There's always change. You can think one thing, then you do it, and at the end of the day it wasn't the right thing.

"Football is crazy. You have to go with the flow and make sure the player feels comfortable, whatever the decision is. There's no magic formula. Is it right to stay at Dortmund? Who knows. Is it right to move to another club? He might think it is, or someone else might think it is, but it might not be in the player's mind.

"The only thing we can do is continue to talk with him and make sure he's always in the loop of what's going on, present all the facts and the content of what can happen, or will happen. It's up to the player to make that final call."

Pulisic had his personal best season last time with Borussia Dortmund and has been in impressive form so far during pre-season, having scored twice against Liverpool in the International Champions Cup.

