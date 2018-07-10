Real Madrid transfer news: Ronaldo's No 7 shirt reserved for £150M rated winger, Los Blancos monitoring Manchester United target and more - 10th July 2018

Nived Zenith FOLLOW ANALYST 10 Jul 2018, 19:00 IST

Florentino Perez has reportedly identified Ronaldo's replacement

Florentino Perez wants Eden Hazard at Real Madrid

According to reports based on Diario Gol, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reserved Cristiano Ronaldo's No 7 shirt for Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, who is now a front-runner to replace the Portugal captain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo's £88 million move to Juventus looks all the more imminent with every passing minute and it is now believed that Perez is willing to break the bank to try and land a commendable replacement for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Ahead of Belgium's World Cup semi-final against France, the Red Devils' skipper cast further doubts over his future after he revealed that it is everyone's dream to play for Real Madrid.

"Does Real make me dream less without Zidane?" Hazard told beIN Sports. "Zidane is someone special, it's true, but I think Real is everyone's dream. Zidane or no Zidane, the white jersey [of Madrid] is special but the blue jersey [of Chelsea] suits me well so it does not bother me if I stay."

"For now, it's the World Cup. As I have said at least 100 times, I am at Chelsea and for the moment nobody has made me an offer," he added.

Hazard, who is currently enjoying a stellar World Cup campaign with Belgium, has reportedly rejected a huge £340,000-a-week deal to remain at Chelsea after the club failed to secure Champions League football for the upcoming season.

If reports are to be believed, the Los Blancos are now willing to exploit this situation by offering the Belgian an escape route out of England in a lucrative deal which will, in turn, help Real Madrid mount a serious challenge for the league title next season.

Real Madrid enter race for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Real Madrid and Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Milinkovic-Savic

Real Madrid are now willing to go head to head with Manchester United to acquire the services of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer, talkSPORT reports. The 23-year-old had impressed during the recently concluded Serie A season and there were a number of interested parties, including Manchester United and Real Madrid, keeping a close eye on his performances at the World Cup with Serbia.

Despite him failing to guide Serbia beyond the group stages of the tournament, it is now believed that the teams continue to remain interested in landing the highly rated midfielder who could cost them a small fortune of about £130 million.

According to reports from Il Messaggero, an Italian newspaper, Lazio chiefs have reportedly held talks with officials from both United and Real Madrid after their persistent interest in the player.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito and sporting director Igli Tare have already met with the player's agent, who claims that Milinkovic-Savic is positively considering his options ahead of the upcoming season. However, the Serie A outfit are not willing to offload the player on the cheap and it is rumoured that the £130 million fee is non-negotiable at the moment.

Marco Asensio's agent clears speculation amidst Liverpool rumours

Asensio has been linked with a move to Anfield

According to the Mirror, Real Madrid star Marco Asensio's agent has now cleared the speculation surrounding his client's future amidst the chaos created by persistent rumours which claimed that the winger could join Liverpool in a big-money move by the end of the transfer window.

There has been plenty of uncertainty surrounding the youngster's future after he had openly admitted that he will consider his future after the World Cup. Prior to Spain getting knocked out of the World Cup, Asensio had fueled the possibility of bidding adieu to the Santiago Bernabeu in search of better playing time.

"Liverpool? When the World Cup is over, we'll talk about that sort of thing, now I'm focused on selection for Spain."

The winger had struggled for first-team involvement under Zinedine Zidane last season and new manager Julen Lopetegui, who opted to shortlist the youngster for Spain's World Cup squad ahead of the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Juan Mata, is reportedly a huge fan and is now willing to offer Asensio the role he deserves at the club.

Asensio's agent who spoke to Calciomercato said, "No doubt about his future. He will not leave the club. He's improving a lot and I believe that the next season will be very important for him. He will stay in Madrid."

The 22-year-old has a whopping €700million (£616m) release clause in his contract, which runs out in 2023.