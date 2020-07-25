Real Madrid might not be interested in making any big signings this summer but the papers do not think so. Several sources are reporting today that the club are trying to raise money from sales and could invest the same back into the market.

With the rumour mill in full swing, here is the Real Madrid roundup featuring the most popular stories pertaining to the club.

€180M worth of players to be sold

Real Madrid are looking to sell players worth around €180 million according to Marca. They report that Los Blancos are keen on getting these players off their books as they are surplus to requirements right now.

James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale, Luka Jovic, Dani Ceballos, Oscar Rodriguez, Vallejo, Mariano, Brahim Diaz and Sergio Reguilon are the players up for sale as per the report.

Marca add that most of these players would have been loaned out under normal circumstances. However, due to the current financial situation, Los Blancos are looking to sell them this summer.

Highly-talented midfielder signed

Finalmente puedo hacer oficial mi nuevo club. Gracias al @realmadrid por la confianza y a todas las personas que han hecho posible esto. Con muchas ganas e ilusion de comenzar esta nueva etapa en el mejor club del mundo.💪🏼⚽♥️ pic.twitter.com/S38vQEEUrv — David Mellado (@davidmv_8) July 23, 2020

Real Madrid have signed David Mellado from Salamanca and he will be a part of their B side for the upcoming season. The report in Mundo Deportivo adds that Real Valladolid were the favourites to sign the youngster, but Real Madrid stole the march and completed a deal for him swiftly.

While Madrid are yet to announce the move, David Mellado took to twitter and posted a photo of him signing his contract.

Kubo to be loaned out because of passport issues

Takefusa Kubo was brilliant at Real Mallorca this season and was touted to make his debut for Real Madrid in the upcoming season. However, he is not going to get a European password and hence will have to be loaned out again.

Madrid are only allowed three non-EU players in the squad every season and with Kubo still on his Japanese passport, he is very likely to be loaned out for another season.

IBTimes claim that Japanese Law does now allow dual citizenship unless the person is married to a citizen from the other country.

Villarreal, Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Granada are keen on signing the youngster for next season.