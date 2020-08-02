Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: 2 players set for Premier League move, update on Eduardo Camavinga and more - 2nd August 2020

Real Madrid are looking to clear out the deadwood at the club just like Barcelona and reports suggest there will be a lot of outgoing transfers this summer. However, Madrid are not going to spend big on any player this summer and are willing to wait until the next summer before getting their top targets. Here are the top Real Madrid rumours of the day.

Sergio Reguilon to Everton?

Everton are looking to sign Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid according to Sky Sports. The Spaniard is looking to leave Real Madrid this summer and the Spanish giants are also open to selling him.

The left-back has fallen down the pecking order at Santiago Bernabeu. Marcelo and Ferland Mendy are the top picks for Zidane right now and thus Reguilon is looking to leave the club.

Sevilla were reportedly the ones leading the race to sign him but Everton have tabled an £18 million bid, according to the report in Sky Sports.

Update on Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga according to Marca. The Spanish publication claims that the young midfielder is willing to remain at Stade Rennais for another season before moving to Bernabeu.

The Frenchman has been linked with several other clubs but he has decided to join Real Madrid as per the report. Manchester City, PSG, Juventus, Bayern Munich and others have been linked with him but he is not keen on joining them.

Dani Ceballos back to Real Madrid or staying at Arsenal?

Dani Ceballos has confirmed that he has not made a decision about his future. He wants to hold talks with Real Madrid before deciding if he wants to return to Arsenal on loan or even join them permanently. Ahead of the FA Cup final, Ceballos said:

Advertisement

“The situation is complicated, as Arsenal have an FA Cup final to play, and Real Madrid are in the Champions League. I will wait until everything is over, and sit down with Madrid to discuss the future. I have three years left on my contract there, and they will decide what they think is best for me. I will then make my decision on where is most convenient to play, and where I would be happiest.”

Daily Mail report that Los Blancos are looking for €40 million from Arsenal for them to sign Ceballos permanently. Mikel Arteta has already confirmed that he is keen on signing the Spaniard on a permanent deal and he will talk to the management about it.