Real Madrid are still trying to get the players who are surplus to requirements off their books but have not managed to ship a single player out so far.

Today's rumours suggest that things are going well behind the scenes and there is enough interest in a few players that Los Blancos are keen on letting go.

AC Milan eye Oscar Rodriguez

AC Milan have set sights on signing Oscar Rodriguez from Real Madrid as per MilanNews. The report quotes SportMediaset who claim that the talks between the two club for the midfielder have already begun.

The 22-year-old is reportedly valued at €20 million by the Spanish giants, and AC Milan are open to match the asking price. However, Madrid are not willing to let him go without having a buy-back clause in his contract at the San Siro.

Chelsea handed boost in Sergio Reguilon chase

Real Madrid have reportedly told Sergio Reguilon that he is free to join Chelsea this summer. They want the Blues to pay £22.4 million for the left-back and reports in SPORT suggest that it is set to happen.

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly not interested in keeping the player at the club as he already has Ferland Mendy and Marcelo in the left-back slot. The Spaniard has also been linked with a move to Everton, Napoli, Sevilla and Arsenal.

Jurgen Klinsmann wants Gareth Bale to rejoin Tottenham

Jurgen Klinsmann has joined the long list of footballers to advise Gareth Bale. The German legend has also asked the Welshman to stop wasting his time at Real Madrid and move back to Tottenham.

He claims that the forward is someone who should be playing every week, but that is not going to happen unless he leaves Santiago Bernabeu. Talking to talkSPORT, he said:

“Time goes by so fast as a player and you cannot waste it. This is the worst punishment for a player to be on the bench. The most important thing for every player is to be on the field and to play.

"When this doesn’t work out, sooner or later you have to come to a conclusion and consider a move. There is a point in time when you become a professional player when you would like to earn a decent amount of money that you can put on the side to feel a bit more safe."

But once that goal is achieved there is only one other thing that matters – playing and scoring goals and building your playing record. A player like him, we would like to admire him week in, week out on the television. As a Tottenham fan, I would love him to come back to Spurs.”

