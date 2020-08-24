Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Blancos interested in Napoli ace, Zidane ready to sell €20M star and more - 24th August 2020

Real Madrid are looking to sell the players they do not need anymore this summer but not many have attracted interest so far. Today's papers suggest that they are slowly getting a few offers on their table and looks like there will be sales in the coming weeks.

Here are the top Real Madrid rumours of the day:

Real Madrid interested in Napoli star

Fabian Ruiz’s agent, Miguel Alfaro has confirmed that Real Madrid are among the clubs interested in signing his client. Blancos have been linked with the Napoli star for a long time and the 24-year-old will leave the Serie A side next summer.

Talking in an exclusive interview with CalcioMercato, Miguel Alfaro said:

“Barça and Real Madrid are interested in Fabian and will try to sign him in 2021. We’re not in a hurry to make a decision, he has commitment and gives his very best wherever he plays, his team knows that.”

“We don’t want to rush things when we’re making a decision. Napoli knows how we’re thinking. In any case, what’s important is that Fabian performs in the best way possible” [H/T ManagingMadrid]

Zinedine Zidane ready to sell €20 million star

Advertisement

Zinedine Zidnae is not keen on keeping Oscar Rodriguez at Real Madrid and has put him on the transfer list. Reports in CalcioMercato suggest that the Blancos star is on AC Milan's radar.

23' - Óscar Rodríguez has become the first Leganés' player in @LaLigaEN ever to be substituted after starting the game in the bench (23 minutes). Care#LaLigaSantander #Leganés pic.twitter.com/b6Tu20YJe5 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 22, 2020

The report also suggests that Real Madrid have put a €20 million price tag on his head. The San Siro side are yet to respond to it as per the report.

AC Milan and Arsenal fighting over Dani Ceballos

AC Milan and Arsenal are set to battle over Dani Ceballos according to a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews). The two sides are keen on signing the midfielder who is excess to requirements at Santiago Bernabeu.

18 - Dani Ceballos has scored his first goal in 18 competitive appearances for Arsenal, with his last strike coming in October 2019 versus Standard Liège. Timely. pic.twitter.com/4V9wuUywfK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 28, 2020

Mikel Arteta is keen on signing him at Arsenal and has openly admitted that he wants him signed next season as well. The Gunners reportedly want him on loan of another season with an obligation to buy.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are reportedly open to signing him permanently this summer.