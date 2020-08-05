Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea in 'advanced talks' for defender, star offered to PSG and more - 4th August 2020

Real Madrid may or may not sign players this summer but it looks like they are ready to sell a few players to raise funds. The Spanish champions still have the Champions League left in the season but have already started negotiations for the exit of a few players.

Here are the top news and rumours related to Los Blancos today in the papers:

Chelsea in advanced talks for Reguilon

Chelsea have jumped ahead of all other clubs interested in signing Sergio Reguilon, according to Sky Sports. They report that the Blues are now in advanced talks with Madrid for the left-back.

Everton and Sevilla were the clubs interested in signing the Spaniard but now Chelsea have leapt ahead. They are keen on signing a left-back this summer as Marcos Alonso and Emerson are not cutting it for Frank Lampard.

Real Madrid offer James Rodriguez to PSG

Real Madrid have offered James Rodriguez to PSG according to Le10Sport [via MARCA]. They report that the Spanish side are desperate to ship the midfielder this summer and the Ligue 1 side have shown interest.

James Rodriguez has no future at Real Madrid and Zidane has hardly used him this season. Los Blancos are now looking to reduce their wage bill and raise funds for transfers and see him as one of the 'must sell' players this summer.

Oscar Ruggeri praises Ramos, takes potshot at Pique

Former Real Madrid defender Oscar Ruggeri, has taken a potshot at Gerard Pique and heaped praise on Sergio Ramos. He claims that the Barcelona star is 'bang average' and would not have been famous if he was playing for a club like Valencia.

“Pique is a second-rate [player], like me, like many others. He's good looking, he's with the singer [Shakira], he has a cool beard, but if he played for Valencia, he wouldn't be well known. Pique ended up playing for Barcelona. He's like me - bang average. A good defender, but not much else. He doesn't get put under pressure, except against the big teams. Sergio Ramos is the best [centre-back] in the world, by far.”