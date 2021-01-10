Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Club keeping tabs on Juventus star, PSG to beat Blancos to superstar signing, and more — 10th January 2021

Real Madrid's pursuit of a second successive LaLiga Santander title suffered another setback as they failed to find a way past a rigid Osasuna side on Saturday night. The Blancos had the likes of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, and club-record signing Eden Hazard on the pitch and saw a staggering 71% of the ball, but were limited to just one shot on target, highlighting their need of attacking reinforcements.

Although they still are ahead of Barcelona, Zinedine Zidane's men are a point behind Atletico Madrid who have three games in hand over the Blancos. Ahead of their next game against Athletic Club, here is some of the latest Real Madrid news.

West Ham plot Mariano Diaz move

Premier League side West Ham have become the latest club to enquire about the services of Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz, as per reports. The Spanish-born striker is said to be open to a move away from the club on a loan deal as he's largely been a deputy to Karim Benzema, and has struggled to get regular game time.

West Ham, on the other hand, are on the lookout for a replacement for Sebastian Haller, who left the Hammers for Ajax in a £22m deal just last week. Zinedine Zidane is also believed to be open to allowing Diaz to leave, although that could cast a doubt over Luka Jovic's future as the Serb is also reportedly on his way out of Real Madrid.

PSG to beat Real Madrid to Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Paris Saint-Germain could pip Real Madrid and Juventus to the signing of Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba in the summer, as per reports. The French star's time at Old Trafford was infamously said to be over by his agent Mino Raiola, all but confirming that he will be set to leave the club come summer. He said in December;

"I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United. Paul is unhappy with Man Utd as he is no longer able to express himself in the way that he would like and as he is expected to. Paul needs a new team, a change of air."

While Real Madrid and Juventus are said to be keen admirers of Pogba, PSG could now swoop in for his signature.

New PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino could be the key to a potential transfer as he believes that Pogba is the ideal player to build a squad around, as per the same report. It has been claimed that any potential suitors might be asked to pay a staggering £75m fee for his services to complete a summer transfer.

Real Madrid monitoring young Juventus star

Merih Demiral (R)" height="533" width="800" /> Merih Demiral (R)

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Merih Demiral of Juventus, as per reports. The Blancos are looking at options to bolster their defence, and Demiral has emerged as an option. Although he has suffered a couple of serious injuries over the past two years, even when fully fit, he has had to wait for his turn with the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci preferred over him.

Demiral is tied to the Bianconeri until the summer of 2024, so it remains to be seen if Real Madrid move for him or not. From Juventus' perspective, due to Giorgio Chiellini's recurring injuries in recent times, they could opt to keep the Turkish international at the club.

