Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Everton close to signing James Rodriguez, AC Milan eye Brahim Diaz and more - 27th August 2020

Real Madrid will not be buying players this summer but there are a lot of them they want off their books. Los Blancos have a list of players they want to be sold, and several clubs are slowly making moves for the deadwood at Bernabeu.

Everton close in on James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez has been slow in joining up with Real Madrid this summer as per Sky Sports. They report that the Real Madrid star will be leaving Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Sky Sports add that Carlo Ancelotti has managed to lure the midfielder to Everton after working with him at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. He has just 12 months left on his contract, and the Spanish side were keen on selling him at all costs.

Sky have also reported that James Rodriguez will be signing a 3-year deal at Everton. Carlo Ancelotti has not dropped a hint and said:

“James Rodriguez? I like, I like a lot as a player. When I left Madrid, James Rodriguez followed me to Munich. He came to play. But he followed me as a rumour to Napoli, and now he is following me here to Everton as a rumour. I have to be honest; I like him a lot. But he is a Real Madrid player. I think he will still be a Real Madrid player.”

AC Milan set to bag Brahim Diaz

Another Real Madrid star who will be leaving this summer is Brahim Diaz. SportMediaset (via MilanNews) report that the Spaniard will be moving to San Siro on loan for this season.

He is set to sign with an obligation to buy but is reportedly set to have a buy-back clause as well. He had joined Real Madrid from Manchester City but failed to make an impact at the Spanish club.

'Mbappe to Real Madrid is impossible'

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has said that Kylian Mbappe will not be joining the club this summer. He told Goal.com that the move is impossible for financial reasons.

Ramon compared him to Ronaldo Nazario but made it clear that the climate is not right for a high-profile move.