Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Former Barcelona star offered to Madrid, midfielder set to be sold for €10M and more - 30th July 2020

Despite Florentino Perez confirming that Real Madrid will not be making any big signings this summer, the papers are linking them with some interesting moves this summer.

While there are some unrealistic rumours going around, we have taken time to bring you just the best and most reliable reports related to Los Blancos today.

Former Barcelona star offered to Madrid

Thiago Alcantara has been offered to Real Madrid according to a report in Defensa Central. The report claims that Bayern Munich are keen on selling him this summer as he has not put pen to paper on a new deal.

Die Roten are looking for €30 million according to reliable reports but Los Blancos are reluctant to spend that much on the Spaniard. Moreover, the report adds that Real are unwilling to spend on a midfielder because they want to get Eduardo Camavinga next summer.

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has hinted at a move away for Thiago and said:

"When you're at a certain age and you've already played in the Spanish league with Barcelona and in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, you feel the need to experience another big league."

Midfielder set to be sold for €10M

Oscar Rodriguez's time at Real Madrid is reportedly coming to an end and the midfielder is being linked with a move way this summer. Marca are today reporting that he could be on his way to AC Milan for just around €10 million.

The report adds that Blancos could insert a buy-back or a sell-on clause in his contract at San Siro. But one thing clear is that he will be sold this summer as Madrid have no plans of keeping him at the club nor are they interested in loaning him.

Real Madrid sign 2 promising stars

Real Madrid have an eye on the top talents in all countries now and it looks they have snapped up two from Turkley. Mundo Deportivo report that Los Blancos have signed Deha Sariahmet and Ihsan Efe.

Sariahmet is reportedly a young winger who played for Basaksehir. The 17-year-old has played for the club's youth side regularly and features for the Turkish youth side as well. Efe is said to be a goalkeeper and he is seen as the next big thing in Turkey as per some reports. Both transfers are expected to be completed and and announced soon.