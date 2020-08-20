Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Gareth Bale to leave, Blancos eye former Manchester United star and more - 20th August 2020

Real Madrid to sell players and the first name on that list is Gareth Bale. The Welshman's wages are making it impossible for any club to afford him, and he is determined to remain at Santiago Bernabeu until his contract expires.

However, there is some positive news for the Blancos in the papers today:

Gareth Bale, to leave?

Gareth Bale is being tempted to rejoin Tottenham according to a report in ElEspanol. The report claims that Jose Mourinho is in talks with the Welshman regarding a stunning return to the London club this summer.

Tottenham have been linked with him for a long time now, but Mourinho is reporting trying his best to get him. He was set to move to China last summer, but Madrid pulled the plug in the last moment.

Real Madrid eye Romelu Lukaku

Real Madrid have set sights on signing as per Le10Sport. The striker is on the radar after Luka Jovic failed to impress at Santiago Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane has given the green light for the Serbian's sale, and Madrid are looking for a replacement. Le10Sport claim that Lukaku is on their list as he has been in impressive form at Inter Milan.

Advertisement

Julian Nagelsmann backed to manage Real Madrid

Ralf Rangnick has backed Julian Nagelsmann to manage Real Madrid one day. The young manager replaced Ragnick at RB Leipzig and took them to the Champions League semifinals this season.

Talking to BILD (via Goal), Ragnick said:

“I believe he could do Real Madrid. I think it's very possible that he could go to a better or even bigger club [than Leipzig], if he wants that.”

Real Madrid did try to get Nagelsmann, but he rejected the offer because it was not the right time. The RB Leipzig manager said:

“We had phone calls, but in the end the one who decided was me. I believed it was not the right step to go to Real Madrid. I was one of the candidates, and the list was not very long. For me, that was important. I had a good chat with Jose Angel Sanchez, and we decided that it was not the right step at that time. We agreed that we could talk again in the future if Real Madrid needed a coach, and I was available.”