Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Jude Bellingham advised to join Los Blancos; club ignored Cristiano Ronaldo agent calls, and more - January 11, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to lock horns with Valencia in the Supercopa de Espana semifinals on Wednesday (January 12). Carlo Ancelotti will look to secure a win to strengthen his team's chances of securing silverware this season.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell has advised Jude Bellingham to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos reportedly ignored calls from Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes last summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 11, 2023:

Sol Campbell advises Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sol Campbell reckons Jude Bellingham should join Real Madrid once he leaves Borussia Dortmund. The 19-year-old is expected to leave the Bundesliga side this summer, and there’s already a melee for his signature. Apart from Los Blancos, the list of his suitors also includes Liverpool.

However, speaking recently, Campbell said that Bellingham would be perfect for the La Liga giants.

“Real Madrid are obviously one of the great historical teams, and the way he playing, if he goes in the same direction, he would be perfect for Real Madrid because he is very young,” said Campbell.

He added:

“He's way ahead in a lot of things; he just needs the right club and the right manager to guide him in the right direction; that's all; and the right environment, because sometimes you can go to the wrong environment, and so you waste your talent for a few years.”

Campbell also said that Bellingham’s potential arrival would improve the current team at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“If he goes to Madrid, he will improve the team, but also the club can keep him in the future. It is a club that knows what to do with young players, to make sure they are going in the right direction and continue to perform. And at Real Madrid, if you're good, you stay a long time. They keep all the really good players, and Bellingham is one of the best young players,” said Campbell.

He continued:

“You just need the right environment to keep your feet on the ground and keep learning. I think he would be perfect for Real Madrid because they will improve. Obviously, at the beginning, it would be difficult because he is young, and then you know, Real Madrid are a very big club, and you have to handle the pressure, but once he gets used to that, he has the right environment around him.”

Bellingham has appeared 22 times across competitions for Dortmund this season, scoring nine goals and setting up three more.

Los Blancos ignored Cristiano Ronaldo agent calls last summer

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to return to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

Real Madrid ignored multiple calls from Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes last summer, according to The Athletic via The Mirror.

The Portuguese recently joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr after ending his association with Manchester United in November. However, the 37-year-old was also eager to leave the Red Devils before the start of the season.

The Premier League giants’ failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League had forced Ronaldo to consider his options.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was looking to join a premier European side and had knocked on his former side’s door several times. However, Los Blancos chose not to answer Mendes’ calls, as they were not interested in having the Portuguese back.

Despite all of Ronaldo’s efforts, no European club were interested in his signature. Even Manchester United’s offer to pay the 37-year-old’s wages failed to coax any party to invest in the player. The Portuguese stayed put at Old Trafford and eventually endured an unceremonious end to his second stint at the club.

AC Milan working to sign Brahim Diaz permanently

Brahim Diaz could permanently move to the San Siro this summer.

AC Milan are working to take up the option of signing Brahim Diaz permanently, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish midfielder is currently on loan with the Serie A giants from Real Madrid. The 23-year-old is in his third season with the Rossoneri, who have a €22 million option to sign him permanently this summer.

Milan are planning to sit down with Los Blancos to strike a deal and have already scheduled a talk in the next few days. The Rossoneri want to sign the player for a reduced fee.

Los Blancos, though, already have an option inserted in the deal to re-sign him for €27 million. Diaz has registered four goals and two assists in 19 games across competitions for Milan this season.

