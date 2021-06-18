Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos begin talks to sign Serie A fullback, Ancelotti seeks reunion with €20m Premier League midfielder and more - 18th June 2021

Real Madrid are expected to reinforce their backline this summer after announcing on Wednesday that Sergio Ramos will leave the club. Los Blancos have already signed David Alaba from Bayern Munich, but other incomings are expected as the summer progresses.

New manager Carlo Ancelotti is looking to bolster the midfield and is expected to raid his former clubs for the players of his choice. Real Madrid will also consider offers for players who no longer fit their plans, so a few departures are expected between now and the end of August.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top transfer news from Real Madrid on 18th June 2021.

Real Madrid begin negotiations for €26m Serie A full-back

Leonardo Spinazzola

Real Madrid have opened talks to sign AS Roma left-back Leonardo Spinazzola, according to AS. The Italian enjoyed a stellar 2020/21 season with Giallorossi and is now first choice for the national team at Euro 2020.

Spinazzola, who is being viewed as Marcelo’s replacement at the Santiago Bernabeu, is currently valued at €26m by Roma.

Real Madrid and AS Roma officials met to discuss a possible exchange in which Borja Mayoral would stay in Italy on a permanent deal and Leonardo Spinazzola coming to the Bernabéu. [AS] pic.twitter.com/ml7MtWlcVD — 𝗥𝗠𝗢𝗻𝗹𝘆 (@ReaIMadridOnly) June 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Los Blancos striker Borja Mayoral is all set to start his second loan spell with Roma, who will have the option to sign him for €20m at the end of next season.

Real Madrid have proposed an exchange of the two players. Roma would be able to keep Mayoral, who scored 17 goals and registered four assists last season, and Los Blancos would bring the highly-rated Spinazzola to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti seeks reunion with Premier League midfielder

Allan

Carlo Ancelotti wants to reunite with Everton midfielder Allan, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Brazilian arrived at Everton last summer and made 26 appearances in all competitions, missing much of the season due to injuries.

However, when fit, he is still among the finest holding midfielders in the league and Ancelotti sees him as the perfect understudy for Casemiro.

🚨 According Defensa Central: “Carlo Ancelotti would like to sign Everton midfielder Allan at Real Madrid. The Brazilian midfielder would apparently cost £20M.” #EFC pic.twitter.com/qw6Z2gkoyQ — TheMightyBlues (@MightyBluesYT) June 18, 2021

Los Blancos might be open to the deal, given the 30-year-old is expected to cost €20m and will greatly enhance their squad. Real Madrid currently lack a proper backup for Casemiro and Allan’s arrival would solve that problem.

Atletico Madrid considering move for Real Madrid outcast

Gareth Bale

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Gareth Bale, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital. The Welshman has struggled for game time at Real Madrid due to a combination of injuries and his strained relationship with former manager Zinedine Zidane.

Bale impressed while on loan with Tottenham Hotspur during the 2020/21 season, registering 16 goals.

His situation at Real Madrid is not expected to improve under Ancelotti, and Atletico Madrid are planning to take advantage of that. The Welshman fits the profile of the player Diego Simeone is looking for, but Bale will have to take a pay cut to move to Wanda Metropolitano.

