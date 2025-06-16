Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Arsenal ace, club end Nico Williams pursuit, and more - June 16, 2025

Real Madrid are working to upgrade their squad in the summer transfer window. Xabi Alonso has already added Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, and Franco Mastantuono to his roster.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in an Arsenal wizkid. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have ended their pursuit of Nico Williams this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 16, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Myles Lewis-Skelly

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Myles Lewis-Skelly, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English left-back exploded into the scenes at the Emirates this season, registering one goal and two assists from 39 games across competitions.

The 18-year-old's efforts have already earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. Interestingly, Lewis-Skelly is versatile enough to operate in midfield, which also makes him an enticing prospect for the LaLiga giants.

The Englishman's contract with Arsenal expires at the end of next season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. Los Blancos are now monitoring his situation with interest as they plot a Bosman move next summer.

Real Madrid have shifted their transfer policy to target free agents and have their eyes on Lewis-Skelly next. However, the Gunners are confident of tying him down to an extension.

Los Blancos end Nico Williams pursuit

Nico Williams

Real Madrid have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Nico Williams, according to SPORT. The Spanish forward was briefly considered as an option to replace Vinicius Junior, whose future remains uncertain.

The LaLiga giants are trying to tie the 24-year-old down to a new deal, but talks have stalled owing to the player's wage demands. The situation had prompted Los Blancos to eyeing possible replacements for the Brazilian and Williams had popped up on their radar.

However, with Vinicius under contract until 2027 and expected to stay until atleast next summer, the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy have shelved their pursuit of the Spaniard. Williams has been on fire for Athletic Bilbao in recent years and is one of the most dangerous attackers in LaLiga. Interesting, recent reports have suggested that Barcelona and Arsenal are also interested in the 22-year-old.

Francesco Totti opens up on failed Santiago Bernabeu move

Francesco Totti

AS Roma legend Francesco Totti has revealed that he was very close to joining Real Madrid in his career. The Italian midfielder was one of the finest of his generation and was apparently wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu during the peak of his career.

Speaking in the documentary “Eroici! 100 Years of Passion and Sporting Stories”, Totti said that he stayed at AS Roma due to his love for the club.

“During my career, I had the chance to play for other teams, both in Italy and abroad. Abroad, especially Real Madrid, where a transfer was very, very close. It wasn’t a question of weakness. It was a question of love. I chose my heart. I chose my life, which I have always dedicated to Roma, to the love I felt for these colours, for this shirt,” said Totti.

Totti rose through the ranks at AS Roma and spent his entire career at the Stadio Olimpico.

