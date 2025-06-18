Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Liverpool ace, club want €90m for Rodrygo, and more - June 18, 2025

Real Madrid travel to the Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, June 18, to face Al-Hilal in the group stage tie of the FIFA Club World Cup. The game will mark Xabi Alonso's debut as Los Blancos manager.
Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants are interested in a Liverpool defender. Elsewhere, Rodrygo Goes' suitors will have to break the bank to secure his signature this summer.
On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 18, 2025.
Real Madrid eyeing Ibrahima Konate
Real Madrid are plotting a Bosman move for Ibrahima Konate in 2026, according to MARCA. The LaLiga giants have altered their transfer strategy in recent times to sign talented players at the end of their contracts for free.
Kylian Mbappe was roped in on a Bosman move following the expiry of his deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Los Blancos attempted a similar strategy for Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract with the Reds was due to expiry at the end of this month.
However, Real Madrid opted to accelerate his arrival for a nominal fee, signing him in time to feature at the FIFA Club World Cup. The Spanish giants have now turned back to Anfield for Konate.
The highly-rated French defender's contract with the Merseyside club expires in just over a year and he is yet to sign an extension. The Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy are preparing for life after David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger, with both players on the wrong side of 30.
Dean Huijsen was roped in to strengthen the backline this summer,and Los Blancos are now planning to sign Konate for free in 2026. However, with Virgil van Dijk in the final phase of his career, Liverpool are likely to push for the Frenchman's renewal.
Los Blancos want €90m for Rodrygo Goes
Real Madrid have set a €90m price tag for Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The Brazilian forward's future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been subject to speculation this summer.
Rodrygo has seen his importance diminish following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last year. The player's stock, however, remains high, following an impressive 2024/25 campaign, where he scored 14 goals and set up 10 more from 51 games.
Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal are among the clubs eyeing the 24-year-old. Jacobs has confirmed those interest, but the Gunners will have to pay a premium fee if they want their man. Rodrygo is under contract with Real Madrid until 2028.
Nico Williams turns down Santiago Bernabeu move
Nico Williams has turned down a move to Real Madrid this summer, according to Catalunya Radio. The Spanish forward has been one of the finest in his position in LaLiga of late and has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Williams registered 11 goals and seven assists from 45 games across competitions last season, and is under contract with Athletic Bilbao until 2027. Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and apparently reached out to the player's camp to discuss a move.
The LaLiga giants also informed the 22-year-old that they are ready to trigger his €62m release clause. However, Williams turned them down as he has his heart set on a move to Barcelona.