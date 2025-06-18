Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Liverpool ace, club want €90m for Rodrygo, and more - June 18, 2025

Real Madrid travel to the Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, June 18, to face Al-Hilal in the group stage tie of the FIFA Club World Cup. The game will mark Xabi Alonso's debut as Los Blancos manager.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants are interested in a Liverpool defender. Elsewhere, Rodrygo Goes' suitors will have to break the bank to secure his signature this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 18, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate

Real Madrid are plotting a Bosman move for Ibrahima Konate in 2026, according to MARCA. The LaLiga giants have altered their transfer strategy in recent times to sign talented players at the end of their contracts for free.

Trending

Kylian Mbappe was roped in on a Bosman move following the expiry of his deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Los Blancos attempted a similar strategy for Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract with the Reds was due to expiry at the end of this month.

However, Real Madrid opted to accelerate his arrival for a nominal fee, signing him in time to feature at the FIFA Club World Cup. The Spanish giants have now turned back to Anfield for Konate.

The highly-rated French defender's contract with the Merseyside club expires in just over a year and he is yet to sign an extension. The Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy are preparing for life after David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger, with both players on the wrong side of 30.

Dean Huijsen was roped in to strengthen the backline this summer,and Los Blancos are now planning to sign Konate for free in 2026. However, with Virgil van Dijk in the final phase of his career, Liverpool are likely to push for the Frenchman's renewal.

Los Blancos want €90m for Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid have set a €90m price tag for Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The Brazilian forward's future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been subject to speculation this summer.

Rodrygo has seen his importance diminish following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last year. The player's stock, however, remains high, following an impressive 2024/25 campaign, where he scored 14 goals and set up 10 more from 51 games.

Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal are among the clubs eyeing the 24-year-old. Jacobs has confirmed those interest, but the Gunners will have to pay a premium fee if they want their man. Rodrygo is under contract with Real Madrid until 2028.

Nico Williams turns down Santiago Bernabeu move

Nico Williams

Nico Williams has turned down a move to Real Madrid this summer, according to Catalunya Radio. The Spanish forward has been one of the finest in his position in LaLiga of late and has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Williams registered 11 goals and seven assists from 45 games across competitions last season, and is under contract with Athletic Bilbao until 2027. Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and apparently reached out to the player's camp to discuss a move.

The LaLiga giants also informed the 22-year-old that they are ready to trigger his €62m release clause. However, Williams turned them down as he has his heart set on a move to Barcelona.

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More