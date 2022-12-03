Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos frontrunners to sign Bayer Leverkusen full-back; Eden Hazard contemplating international retirement, and more - December 3, 2022

Real Madrid are in second place in La Liga, two points behind Barcelona. Manager Carlo Ancelotti could be tempted to invest in the winter transfer window to help boost his team's chances of retaining the league title.

Meanwhile, the Blues are the frontrunners in the race to sign a Bayer Leverkusen full-back. Elsewhere, Eden Hazard is contempating retiring from international football after a dismal 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign for Belgium in Qatar.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 3, 2022:

Real Madrid frontrunners to sign Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Jeremie Frimpong, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle. The Dutchman is hot property in European football after a series of assured outings for Bayer Leverkusen. Apart from Los Blancos, Manchester United and Barcelona are also interested in the 21-year-old.

Frimpong has evolved in leaps and bounds since joining the Bundesliga side in 2021. He has emerged as one of the finest right-backs in the league, registering five goals and three assists in 21 appearances across competitions. The Dutchman is currently with the Netherlands team in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His exploits have earned him admirers around the continent, with multiple clubs considering a move for him next year.

Leverkusen have no interest in offloading him this winter but could be open to a transfer next summer. Real Madrid are the favourites to land him next year as they look to strengthen their right-back position.

With Dani Carvajal and his backup Lucas Vazquez both on the wrong side of 30, the La Liga giants are eager for reinforcements. Frimpong could be a fabulous fit for the role and could sort out the right-back position at the Santiago Bernabeu for a decade.

Eden Hazard contemplating retirement from international football

Eden Hazard endured a difficult World Cup with Belgium.

Eden Hazard is considering retirement from the Belgian team, according to SPORT via Football Espana.

The Real Madrid forward has endured a difficult time since leaving Stamford Bridge in 2019 to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 31-year-old is yet to find his Chelsea form with Los Blancos and has been an isolated figure at the club so far.

He was part of the Belgian side that faltered at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, failing to progress beyond the group stage. Hazard previously felt his time with the national side was a break from his struggles at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, his poor form seems to have followed him to the national team as well.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has already announced that he's leaving the team. Hazard is now expected to follow suit after the team’s recent struggles. The 31-year-old has appeared 126 times for Belgium and has scored 33 goals.

Los Blancos planning player-plus cash offer for Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning a player-plus-cash deal involving Reinier Jesus to secure the signature of Enzo Fernandez, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Argentinean midfielder has become a household name after impressing with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 21-year-old has also enjoyed a stellar run with Benfica this season, amassing three goals and five assists in 24 games across competitions.

Los Blancos are impressed with his emergence at the Portuguese side. The La Liga giants remain in the hunt for midfield reinforcements to mitigate the eventual departure of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Fernandez has all the attributes to become a future superstar, so Real Madrid want him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Benfica are unlikely to let him leave in January, but a move in the summer could be on the cards if his €120 million release clause is met. Los Blancos could look to reduce that amount by including Reinier in their offer for Jesus.

Get Netherlands vs USA live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes