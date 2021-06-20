Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in £50m Premier League striker, club monitoring Serie A defender, and more - 20th June 2021

Real Madrid has already begun preparations for next season after an underwhelming 2020-21 campaign.

Los Blancos have replaced Zinedine Zidane with Carlo Ancelotti, while David Alaba has arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants have also announced the departure of Sergio Ramos.

Real Madrid is eager to bolster their attack over the summer, having seen Atletico Madrid pip them to the La Liga title on the final day of the season. Los Blancos also want to add a replacement for the outgoing Ramos before the start of the new La Liga campaign.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Real Madrid transfer news from June 20, 2021.

Real Madrid interested in £50m Premier League striker

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Real Madrid is interested in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to Sport Bible via The Sun. The Englishman came into his own under Ancelotti’s tutelage at Goodison Park last season, scoring 21 goals in all competitions.

Everton would hate to lose him, but the Toffees have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Everton has lost approximately £240 million over the last two seasons and might be willing to let Calvert-Lewin leave for around £50 million.

Real Madrid are set to make a £50 million move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, claims The Sun 💰💰



A reunion with Carlo on the cards? 🤝 pic.twitter.com/SRah65oOeL — Goal (@goal) June 20, 2021

Real Madrid's frontline struggled for consistency last season, with only Karim Benzema managing to cross double figures in goals scored. Players like Eden Hazard, Rodrigo, and Vinicius Jr. failed to impress in front of goal.

Luka Jovic has struggled since joining Los Blancos and is unlikely to break into the first team next season.

Ancelotti wants his attack to fire on all cylinders once the season starts and believes Calvert-Lewin could be a fine addition to his squad. The 24-year-old is a proper number nine who could be an understudy to Benzema.

Los Blancos monitoring Serie A defender

Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Real Madrid is monitoring Giovanni Di Lorenzo, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Napoli right-back has been brilliant the last couple of seasons and is also wanted by Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Di Lorenzo has usurped Alessandro Florenzi as the first choice in the Italian team at Euro 2020, prompting Los Blancos to sit up and take notice.

Real Madrid has struggled in the right-back area in recent times due to Dani Carvajal’s injury woes. Lucas Vazquez did an impressive job last campaign, but Ancelotti wants a proper right-back going into the new season.

Los Blancos believe Di Lorenzo could be perfect for the role but could face competition for his signature from Chelsea, who see the Italian as a cheaper alternative to Achraf Hakimi.

Real Madrid turn attention to Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak

Real Madrid is interested in Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Swedish striker has been gathering rave reviews since joining the Spanish side in 2019 and has caught the eye of Los Blancos. Isak has a release clause of €70 million.

Real Madrid will take advantage of this summer transfer window to recruit a forward capable of supporting Karim Benzema. And Perez may well find his happiness in the Liga. According to journalist @FApor_elmundo, Real Madrid is looking at the situation of Alexander Isak. pic.twitter.com/o3k49rnGjY — IsakXtra (@AIexIsakXtra) June 19, 2021

Real Madrid is searching for a successor to Karim Benzema, who will turn 34 this December.

Los Blancos also lack cover for the Frenchman in the current squad and could target Isak if they fail to secure the services of Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe.

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar