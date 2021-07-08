Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Premier League star, Liverpool monitoring Brazilian forward, and more - 8th July 2021

Real Madrid have already begun preparations for the new season and are working on transfers in order to give new manager Carlo Ancelotti a strong squad at the end of the summer.

Los Blancos are hoping the Italian can work his magic at the Santiago Bernabeu once again and guide the club back to success. The La Liga giants endured a difficult 2020/21 season and are determined to turn a new leaf next campaign.

The Real Madrid forward line demands immediate attention this summer. Karim Benzema was the lone bright spot in attack for the club and Los Blancos are planning for reinforcements to help share the Frenchman’s load.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 8 July 2021.

Real Madrid interested in Premier League star

Raheem Sterling

Real Madrid are interested in signing Raheem Sterling, according to Defensa Central. The Manchester City star has lit up Euro 2020 so far, helping England reach the final of the tournament. Sterling has been a pivotal part of the City side since joining them in 2015, but has struggled for game time at the tail end of the 2020/21 season.

He still managed 14 goals and 12 assists from 49 games but is now reportedly considering his future. Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on the situation and are contemplating a move for the Englishman, who could cost around €90m.

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is open to offers to leave the club but manager Pep Guardiola wants the winger to stay at Etihad Stadium, despite interest from Real Madrid. (Athletic) pic.twitter.com/BjWhgSHB6d — Global Watch Football (@gwfootball_) July 7, 2021

Real Madrid want improvements in their attack after Vinicius Junior, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Rodrigo Goes all struggled for consistency last season. Los Blancos are looking at several options, including Sterling Kylian Mbappe remains the La Liga side’s primary target, but if a move for the PSG star fails to see the light of day, Carlo Ancelotti could turn his full attention to Sterling.

Liverpool monitoring Brazilian forward

Vinicius Junior

Liverpool are monitoring Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, according to The Hard Tackle via El Chiringuito TV. Los Blancos signed the Brazilian from Flamengo in 2018, but the 20-year-old failed to live up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius has just 14 goals and 23 assists from 118 games for the La Liga giants, but is a rare talent who is expected to improve with time.

Liverpool are hoping to secure the Brazilian’s services this summer, but Vinicius is held in high regard at Real Madrid, and prising him away will not be easy. Carlo Ancelotti could enforce a few changes in his team, although the Brazilian is still expected to play a big part for Los Blancos next season.

Real Madrid secure the services of Javier Villar

Real Madrid have secured the signature of Javier Villar, according to AS. The 18-year-old rose through the ranks at Real Murcia and also spent time at Barcelona’s La Masia before joining Elche in 2019. Even though he has not featured in the first eleven, his performances at various youth levels caught the eye of Los Blancos scouts.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Real Madrid have signed 18-year-old midfielder Javi Villar from Elche. He’s the brother of AS Roma player’s Gonzalo Villar.



He should play with the Juvenil A (U19) next season. pic.twitter.com/KsEVuW7b8Y — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) July 7, 2021

Real Madrid have been focused on strengthening their youth side in recent times and Villar is the latest to join the club’s under-19 setup. The teenage midfielder has signed a four-year deal with Los Blancos.

