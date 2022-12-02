Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Manchester United midfielder; club monitoring Liverpool forward, and more - December 1, 2022

Real Madrid are second in La Liga after 14 games, two points behind Barcelona. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be determined to retain the league title.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Manchester United midfielder. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are keeping a close eye on a Liverpool forward. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 1, 2022:

Real Madrid interested in Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Bruno Fernandes, according to The Record via The Mirror.

The Portuguese midfielder is a pivotal part of Manchester United's starting XI at the moment and is one of Erik ten Hag's most important players. The 28-year-old has been outstanding since joining the Red Devils in 2020, amassing 53 goals and 42 assists in 146 games.

Fernandes has enjoyed a superb run with Portugal at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, registering two goals and as many assists in two games. His steady rise has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos monitored the 28-year-old during his time with Sporting Lisbon.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Real Madrid are interested in Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes and are watching him closely at the World Cup. #rmalive | Real Madrid are interested in Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes and are watching him closely at the World Cup. @Record_Portugal 🚨| Real Madrid are interested in Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes and are watching him closely at the World Cup. @Record_Portugal #rmalive https://t.co/s3jMZaDP7t

The La Liga giants are ready to reignite their interest in Fernandes as they lay down succession plans for their midfield. With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos no longer young, Real Madrid need a new Galactico in the middle of the park.

The 28-year-old fits the bill and could be enticed by a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Fernandes signed a new contract with Manchester United this summer and is tied to the club till 2026. He's happy at Old Trafford but hasn't closed the door on an exit yet.

Los Blancos monitoring Darwin Nunez

Portugal vs Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Real Madrid are interested in Darwin Nunez, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle. The Uruguayan arrived at Liverpool this summer and has enjoyed a decent run at Anfield. The 23-year-old has managed nine goals and two assists in 18 games across competitions, prompting interest from Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants remain in the market for a new No. 9, following the recent injury struggles of Karim Benzema. The Frenchman is also in the final phase of his career, which makes it essential to lay down succession plans.

Los Blancos are monitoring quite a few attackers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including Nunez. However, Liverpool are unlikely to let him leave, having only just brought him to Merseyside.

Fabrizio Romano opens up on Real Madrid's January plans

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says that Los Blancos are unlikely to sign any first-team targets in January.

The La Liga giants have the opportunity to revamp their squad this winter after dropping behind Barcelona in the title race. Ancelotti brought in Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙️| 🎙️| @FabrizioRomano : “In the last few weeks Real Madrid have been pushing and insisting to sign Endrick. PSG & Chelsea remain in the race but now I can say that Real Madrid are REALLY pushing.” @podcastherewego 🚨🎙️| @FabrizioRomano: “In the last few weeks Real Madrid have been pushing and insisting to sign Endrick. PSG & Chelsea remain in the race but now I can say that Real Madrid are REALLY pushing.” @podcastherewego https://t.co/VjeH4nVZMf

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Los Blancos only have future targets like Endrick on their agenda in January.

“I don’t see Real Madrid signing any player in January, if not future targets like Endrick. They stated in public and confirm in private that they want to continue with the same squad. We will see in the summer or in the future," wrote Romano.

Endrick has been very impressive for Palmeiras and is wanted by quite a few clubs in Europe.

