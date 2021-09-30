Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos plotting January move for Manchester United star, club interested in Serie A fullback, and more - 30th September 2021

Real Madrid will have to put their midweek defeat behind them as they prepare to face Espanyol on Sunday. Los Blancos are still unbeaten in La Liga and are sitting at the top of the table after seven games. Carlo Ancelotti's wards have won five and drawn two so far, scoring 21 goals and conceding eight.

Real Madrid are planning to target a Manchester United striker in January. Los Blancos are also interested in a Serie A fullback.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 30 September 2021.

Real Madrid plotting January move for Edinson Cavani

Real Madrid are planning a January move for Edinson Cavani

Real Madrid are plotting a January move for Edinson Cavani, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Uruguayan enjoyed a fantastic debut season for Manchester United but has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Cavani might have to play second fiddle to the Portuguese this season, and Los Blancos are ready to offer him an escape route from Old Trafford at the turn of the year.

Real Madrid view the Uruguayan as a short-term option to bolster their strike force, given they are ready to target Erling Haaland next summer. Los Blancos have very little quality in their squad as a backup for Karim Benzema. With Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic both failing to impress, Carlo Ancelotti wants more firepower in his attack to withstand a long season. Cavani has now emerged as an option.

TK News @TKNews8



tknews.co.zw/florentino-per… Real Madrid are expected to make a move to sign Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani in the January transfer window, according to a report in Spain.Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is believed to be a big admirer of the Uruguay striker. Real Madrid are expected to make a move to sign Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani in the January transfer window, according to a report in Spain.Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is believed to be a big admirer of the Uruguay striker.



tknews.co.zw/florentino-per… https://t.co/Tj3dnYLJJG

The Uruguayan has made three appearances for the Red Devils so far this season, all of them from the bench. Real Madrid were eager to secure his services this summer but a move failed to materialize.

Los Blancos interested in Joakim Maehle

Real Madrid are interested in Joakim Maehle

Real Madrid are interested in Joakim Maehle as a successor to Dani Carvajal, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Danish fullback has been very impressive since joining Atalanta in January this year. Maehle was also superb for his nation at Euro 2020, and eventually caught the eye of Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are in a conundrum about their right-back position. Dani Carvajal is out injured and has developed a knack for picking up knocks of late. Lucas Vazquez is at best a stop-gap solution, while Alvaro Odriozola has been allowed to leave on loan, having failed to impress Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian wants a long-term solution to his right-back slot and has turned his attention to Maehle.

Real Madrid identify Napoli striker as Kylian Mbappe alternative

Real Madrid have identified Victor Osimhen as a Kylian Mbappe alternative

Also Read

Real Madrid have zeroed in on Victor Osimhen as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe, according to AS. Los Blancos are planning to bring the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu next year on a free transfer. The La Liga giants failed in an attempt to prise Mbappe away from PSG this summer.

However, Real Madrid are keeping their options open if the Ligue 1 giants manage to convince the Frenchman to stay at the Park des Princes. Napoli star Osimhen, who has been dubbed the new Lukaku, has emerged as an option but is expected to cost a fortune.

Edited by S Chowdhury