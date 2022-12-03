Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos unwilling to pay more than €100 million for Borussia Dortmund midfielder; club planning Bosman move for Manchester United forward, and more - December 2, 2022

Real Madrid continue to scout the market for the next talent. Manager Carlo Ancelotti added Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger to his roster this summer and could be interested in more additions in 2023.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not planning to offer more than €100 million for a Borussia Dortmund midfielder. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are eyeing a Bosman move for a Manchester United forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 2, 2022:

Real Madrid unwilling to pay more than €100 million for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is likely to ignite a bidding war for his signature next summer.

Real Madrid are reluctant to spend more than €100 million to secure the signature of Jude Bellingham, according to SPORT via Madrid Universal. The English midfielder has been identified as a candidate to help in succession plans for an aging midfield at the Santiago Bernabeu. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are already in the twilight of their career and are not expected to continue for too long.

Los Blancos want to ensure that the quality in the middle of the park is maintained when the two stalwarts leave. Bellingham has emerged as a candidate to help usher in a new era at the club. The 19-year-old has gone from strength to strength since arriving at Borussia Dortmund in 2020. This season, the Englishman has amassed nine goals and three assists from 22 games across competitions.

Despite his importance to the Bundesliga giants, Bellingham is likely to leave them next summer. There’s a melee for his signature, with Dortmund looking to extract a premium prize for their prized asset.

The Bundesliga giants want €150 million for Bellingham, but Real Madrid might only offer €100 million for him. The structure of their bid could be the same as the one that was presented to Monaco for Aurelien Tchouameni, with an €80 million offer and €20 million in add-ons.

Los Blancos planning Bosman move for Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to sign Marcus Rashford for free when his contract with Manchester United runs out, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Englishman is in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils, although the club have the option of an additional year. The La Liga giants are worried about Karim Benzema’s injury woes this season and want to bring in a new No. 9 next summer.

Erling Haaland is their preferred choice, but the Norwegian is unlikely to leave Manchester City before 2024. As such, Los Blancos have turned their attention to Rashford, who has rediscovered himself under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. The 25-year-old has appeared 19 times for Manchester United this season, scoring eight goals and setting up three.

Rashford has continued that good form with England at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals in as many games. Madrid believe he could eventually replace Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the Red Devils are planning to tie Rashford down to a new deal and are not expected to entertain any offers for the players.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Real Madrid's pursuit of Endrick

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Los Blancos have stepped up efforts to secure the signature of Endrick.

The Brazilian prodigy has picked up rave reviews with his performances for Palmeiras. Los Blancos are among a host of clubs monitoring the 16-year-old, with competition expected to be severe in the coming days.

The La Liga giants have identified Endrick as a possible successor for Karim Benzema, who is in the final phase of his career. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea are also in the race.

“For Endrick, keep an eye on Real Madrid. In the last few weeks, they are pushing, they want to sign Endrick; they are insisting to sign Endrick. So Real Madrid are pushing; PSG made an official bid turned down by Palmeiras, but PSG and Chelsea remain in the race, so it’s Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid, as we said weeks ago, but now I can say Real Madrid are really pushing,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“They are trying to communicate to Endrick, to his father Douglas, to his agents, to his family, that they consider Endrick a top player for the first team in 2024, so they want him to arrive to Europe and be immediately part of Real Madrid’s ambitious plans for the future. It’s up to the player, but negotiations are ongoing.”

Endrick cannot leave for European shores till he turns 18, so any move can only be completed in the summer of 2024.

