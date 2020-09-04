Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Manchester United eye Madrid star, Gareth Bales hits out at Los Blancos and more - 3rd September 2020

Real Madrid are still actively trying to sell players they do not need at the club but only some have attracted interest so far. Oscar Rodriguez has moved to Sevilla while Brahim Diaz is reportedly set to join AC Milan in the next few days.

Manchester United eye Sergio Reguilon

After snapping up Donny van de Beek from Ajax, Manchester United are now looking to get other areas filled. According to a report in talkSPORT, the Red Devils are keen on getting Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid.

Chelsea were leading the race for the left-back and had already held talks with the Spanish side. However, they ended their interest in Reguilon with the signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City.

Now, Sevilla and Everton are said to be in the race to sign the Spaniard. Real Madrid are open to selling and want €25 million for the defender as per the same report.

Gareth Bale hits out at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has revealed that he came very close to leaving Real Madrid last summer but they blocked the move at the last moment. The Welshman added that he wants to play football regularly and is keen on getting on the pitch every week.

Talking to Sky Sports, he said:

“If those options arise (interest from Premier League clubs) it is something I’d look at for sure. We’ll see what happens, we have plenty of time in this transfer window and a couple of others as well. Time will tell but mainly I think the reason is that the decision is in Real Madrid’s hands.”

“I tried to leave last year but they blocked everything at the last second. It was a project I was excited for but it didn’t materialise. There have been other instances where we have tried to go but the club won’t allow it or they’ve done something. It’s down to the club.”

Dani Ceballos to Arsenal is a ‘done deal’

Dani Ceballos is set to join Arsenal on loan again from Real Madrid. Fabrizio Romano reports that the Spaniard’s move is a done deal and he will be moving on for a season-long loan.

The report does not mention if Arsenal have an option to sign him permanently at the end of the season. The Italian journalist, however, noted that the Gunners would be paying Dani Ceballos’ full salary.