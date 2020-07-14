Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: 'No interest' in signing PSG star, Chelsea eye another Madrid biggie and more - 14th July 2020

In today's Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup, we take a look at the biggest transfer rumours related to Los Blancos. Zidane is reportedly not keen on signing a PSG star while Luka Jovic is reportedly a target for a Premier League side.

'No interest' in signing PSG star

Real Madrid are not instead in signing Neymar according to Marca. The Spanish publication's report adds that Barcelona are interested in re-signing him but cannot afford him this summer.

The Catalan side's financial situation gave Real Madrid a chance to jump into the race and snap the PSG star but they are not keen on signing him now. Zidane is more interested in getting Kylian Mbappe from the Ligue 1 champions and is willing to wait until the summer of 2021 for that.

Chelsea eye another Real Madrid star

After signing Mateo Kovacic permanently last summer, Chelsea are now looking to get another star from Real Madrid. Mundo Deportivo report that The Blues are keen on signing Luka Jovic from the Spanish side this summer.

Jovic has not had a great season at Santiago Bernabeu and they are ready to sell him this summer. Reports last week suggested that they are open to selling him in this transfer window and reports suggest he would be available for around €50 million.

Zidane talks about Gareth Bale's antics on the bench

Gareth Bale has been entertaining the fans with his antics on the bench and everyone is talking about it. He was seen taking a nap and doing random things on the bench as his teammates were playing on the pitch.

Talking about it in the post-match press conference, Zidane said:

“I have no complaints about Bale, absolutely none. We are all in this together and thinking about winning the remaining matches to win La Liga”

The manager was asked if they were going to take the up the remaining games lightly as they have all but secured the title and that was met with a stern answer. Zidane made it clear that nothing has been done yet and Madrid need to win one of the remaining matches to seal the title. He said:

“No, there are two games left. We have a game at home now that is very difficult against an opponent who plays well.”