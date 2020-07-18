Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Perez confirms transfer window plans, club legend to return in new role and more - 17th July 2020

Real Madrid have been crowned the champions of Spain and they are truly the deserved winners of LaLiga 2019-20. Los Blancos are not resting easy despite the triumph and they have shifted their focus to the Champions League already.

There are very few transfer stories related to the Blancos today and here are the best and most reliable ones:

Florentino Perez confirms transfer window plans

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has confirmed that the club will not be making any big signings this summer. He made it very clear that the players have taken a salary cut because of the coronavirus pandemic, due to which it would not be right to spend big on a signing.

Talking after the league triumph, he said:

“We won’t make big signings, the situation is very bad. It’s very tough to ask our players to take a salary cut and then sign big players, they can all wait. Real Madrid will sign big players again when the situation improves,”

“This year has been the toughest for me because we lost the income of the stadium, which is very big, and we had to talk to our players so that they showed their solidarity. Had they not taken a salary cut we would’ve had economic loss, but we are not going to go through that because of them,”

Iker Casillas to make Madrid return

Iker Casillas will be making his return to Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca. They report that he will return as a consultant and will be joining in at the start of the next season.

The former Madrid goalkeeper was interested in running for the president of the Spanish Football Federation but opted against it earlier this year. His role at the club will be similar to that of Zidane when he returned before becoming Carlo Ancelotti's assistant in 2013.

Sevilla interested in Sergio Reguilon

Sevilla are keen on keeping Sergio Reguilon at the club, according to La Razón. They report that he is their #1 target right now but if they fail to land him from Real Madrid, they will make a move for Chelsea's Marcos Alonso.

The report claims that Sevilla are looking to take advantage of the left-back situation at Madrid, where Marcelo and Ferland Mendy have cemented their place. This leaves Reguilon with very little chance of making it to the first team regularly and Sevilla want to use that to lure him to their club permanently.

