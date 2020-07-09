Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Pogba back on the wish list, Jovic set to be sold and more - 9th July 2020

Arsenal confirm talks to sign a Real Madrid star, while Zidane is ready to let go of another one for €50 million.

Today's Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup brings you the latest on Pogba, Jovic, and Ceballos.

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors

SHARE

Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid are marching towards their 34th league title but have not forgotten about their plans for the next season and beyond. Los Blancos are working behind the scenes to get deals done, and reports suggest that there are a few targets they are keen on signing this summer.

From a move for Paul Pogba to the possible sale of Luka Jovic, we have it all covered in today’s Real Madrid transfer news roundup, after going through the reports by reliable sources.

Paul Pogba back on Real Madrid’s wish list

According to reports in L’Equipe [via Managing Madrid], Real Madrid have not given up on their hopes of signing Paul Pogba. Manchester United are keen on extending his current deal at Old Trafford and Los Blancos are looking to squeeze in a deal for him before he puts pen to paper.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed last night that talks have begun between Pogba and the club regarding a new contract, but refused to shed more light on it. He said:

"I can't comment on discussions between players and the club but of course we want to keep the best players. We want to build a squad for the future and Scott and Nemanja, they're in similar positions but in different stages of their careers - one at the start and one really experienced one.

"We also need players in that mid-range group so hopefully we can do something. I know that since Paul came back from injury he's looking better and better. He's just enjoying his football and let's see where it takes us."

Advertisement

Arsenal in talks to sign Dani Ceballos permanently

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the club are in talks with Real Madrid to sign Dani Ceballos on a permanent basis. The Spaniard is currently on loan at the London club but has not yet won the hearts of the Gooners.

The manager, however, sees him as a vital part of the system and the project he is building at the Emirates, and wants to keep him. He said:

“We’re talking with the club, we obviously don’t own the player, it’s not entirely our decision. The clubs need to have communication and we’ll see what we can do.”

Ceballos will become the 2nd Real Madrid midfielder to move on a permanent basis to a Premier League club in the recent past, after Mateo Kovacic moved to Chelsea last summer.

Luka Jovic to be sold?

Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers for Luka Jovic according to Marca. They report that Zinedine Zidane has given upon on the Serbian star and is ready to cash in on him.

Los Blancos signed him last summer for €60 million from Eintracht Frankfurt. They are now set to take a loss and are willing to let go of him for around €50 million as per the report.