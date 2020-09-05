Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Real Madrid agreed deal to sign Manchester United player, Sergio Reguilon clauses and more - 4th September 2020

Real Madrid’s transfer plans are yet to change and the club are still pretty stagnant when it comes to acquiring players in the transfer market. They have got a couple of players off their books and more outgoing transfers are expected to be confirmed before the window shuts close.

Here are the top Real Madrid transfer news and rumours of the day:

Van de Beek confirms Real Madrid agreement

Danny van de Beek joined Manchester United this week but has confirmed that he was inches away from moving to Real Madrid. The midfielder revealed to De Telegraaf that he was all set to move to Spain, but Los Blancos pulled the plug on the move at the last moment.

He claims that the move might have been halted because Real Madrid could not sell the players that were excess to requirements. He said:

“As you know, everything was set with Real Madrid and the clubs had an agreement as well, but for some reason it ultimately didn’t happen. At first, you feel angry and question whether that kind of opportunity is going to happen again. I guess that what happened is that the players who were supposedly going to leave, ended up staying and that’s why Real Madrid pulled away from the move.” [H/T ManagingMadrid]

Real Madrid want two clauses in Sergio reguilon transfer

Real Madrid are looking to sell Sergio Reguilon this summer with Manchester United, Sevilla and Everton linked. The Spanish side have Ferland Mendy and Marcelo as left-back options and are not looking to keep the Europa League winner at the club.

According to ABC Deportes, Madrid want two clauses inserted in the contract of Sergio Reguilon. They want a first-refusal option on the left-back and also a 25% sell-on clause in his deal.

Manchester United are very likely to refuse the clauses while Sevilla and Everton could be open to signing accepting them.

Brahim Diaz joins AC Milan

Real Madrid and AC Milan have announced that Brahim Diaz will be moving to the Serie A side on a season-long loan. The move was reported in the media for a long time and it was finally confirmed today.

The reports suggested that AC Milan will have an option to sign him permanently next summer but that has not been revealed in the statements by the two clubs.