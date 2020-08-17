Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Star wants Premier League move, Gareth Bale's agent angry with Madrid and more - 17th August 2020

Real Madrid's mission to clear the deadwood from the club has not started yet as not many clubs have shown interest in buying their players. So many players have been linked with moves away but the only one who has a lot of interest in him, Sergio Reguilon, is set to play in the Europa League final.

James Rodriguez open to Premier League move

James Rodriguez has revealed that he is open to moving to the Premier League or Serie A this summer. The Colombian wants to leave Real Madrid at all cost and has made it clear that he will not be staying at the club next season.

Talking to Daniel Habif, he said:

"I've already been in several good leagues and the only thing missing is Serie A and the Premier League, you have to see where I want to go or where they want me to go. Going to England would be a good thing, it's a top league. I too would like to know where I am going. It may take days or weeks until I know where I am going. I really don't know. I want to go where I can play, where I am happy and where I feel loved by the whole world."

“(Zidane) has his own tastes for some players, and he is respectable. I don't get involved there. When you see that you don't have the same opportunities as your teammates, it's difficult. I wanted to leave, but the club wouldn't let me leave. I wanted to go where I could have played. I knew I would not have opportunities, because Zidane already had his base. My wish was that the fans would have the memory of my previous stage at Madrid, not this. I did get 36 goals and 42 assists.”

Gareth Bale's agent angry with Real Madrid

Gareth Bale's agent is reportedly angry with Real Madrid for blocking his client's move last summer. Marca claim that the Welshman was keen on moving to China, but Los Blanocs blocked the move at the last moment.

The report suggests that Bale was all set to move to China but with Madrid demanding a fee at the very last moment, Jiangsu Suning pulled out. Bale and his agent are now determined to remain at the club even if he does not get to play at all.

Advertisement

Real Madrid determined to sign Dayot Upamecano

Real Madrid are keen on signing Dayot Upamecano next summer, according to AS. The report claims that the Blancos see him as the ideal replacement for Sergio Ramos and will make a move for him as soon as the 2020-21 season gets over.

Arsenal were the frontrunners for the defender, but he ended up signing a new deal this summer. He is now contracted to the Bundesliga side until 2023.