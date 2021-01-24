Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Update on Martin Odegaard's loan move, manager responds to Blancos rumours, and more — 24th January 2021

After an embarrassing defeat to third-tier Spanish side Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid returned to winnings ways in LaLiga Santander with an incredible 4-1 win over Deportivo Alaves. The Blancos were without a number of key figures, including head coach Zinedine Zidane after testing positive for COVID-19, which led to deputy coach David Bettoni stepping in to take charge of the side.

As the Spanish champions are set to host Levante come weekend, here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid transfer news.

Playing in Ligue 1 is 'limiting Kylian Mbappe's potential'

Kylian Mbappe's entourage believe that continuing to play in Ligue 1 is limiting his potential, as per reports. The French superstar has been linked with a number of clubs, including Real Madrid and Liverpool, and it is claimed his camp believe that he must move to a club such as the Spanish or English champions 'would be better for his career.'

21y 355d - Kylian Mbappé has now scored 20 goals in the UEFA Champions League, becoming the youngest player in the competition's history to reach this goal tally. Phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/9w98vuphmP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 9, 2020

Mbappe, a well-documented Real Madrid target, is into the last 18 months of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and is said to be keen on a move to the Blancos. Mbappe is said to be looking for an 'ambitious project' more than an extraordinary salary to renew his deal, and PSG also retain hope of the World Cup winner prolonging his stay in the French capital.

Julian Nagelsmann responds to Real Madrid links

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has responded to rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid. Current Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane's future at the club has come into question after a challenging season in charge of the club as he has already seen his side knocked out of the Supercopa de Espana and the Copa del Rey. The Alcoyano defeat, in particular, has led to immense speculation about Zidane potentially being sacked by Real Madrid.

Addressing this speculation linking him with a switch to the Spanish champions, the German said;

"There are definitely worse things to read. But I also know that things that are written in the newspapers are not always true."

32y 231d - RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann is the youngest ever manager to progress from a Champions League knockout tie, aged 32 years and 231 days. Prodigy. pic.twitter.com/R1DWQIiEFV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2020

This is the second time that Nagelsmann has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. He revealed that he was in talks with the record European champions back in 2018, saying;

"We had phone calls, but in the end the one who decided was me. I believed it was not the right step to go to Real Madrid. I was one of the candidates and the list was not very long."

"For me, that was important. I had a good chat with Jose Angel Sanchez and we decided that it was not the right step at that time. We agreed that we could talk again in the future if Real Madrid needed a coach – and I was available."

Real Madrid agree deal to loan Martin Odegaard to Arsenal

One of the most highly-anticipated deals of the winter window could be announced soon as Martin Odegaard is set to complete his loan switch to Arsenal. The North London club are set to seal the services of Real Madrid's highly-rated Norwegian midfielder for the remainder of the season as Odegaard is said to be disgruntled due to the lack of game time under Zidane.

0 - Martin Ødegaard 🇳🇴 has failed to score or assist in his nine appearances for Real Madrid this season in all competitions (five starts) – last campaign, he scored seven goals and provided nine assists in 36 appearances for Real Sociedad in all comps (34 starts). Confidence. pic.twitter.com/cTdgMMNPii — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 20, 2021

While Real Sociedad were also in the race for his signing on loan once again, it has been reported that a phone call with Mikel Arteta proved to be enough to change Odegaard's mind as he has been promised a fair bit of game time under the former Arsenal skipper. Real Madrid were also keen on loaning him to a club outside LaLiga Santander. Odegaard will undergo a medical in the next 48 hours with the Gunners.

