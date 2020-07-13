Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Zidane wants two Ligue1 stars in 2021, big move for LaLiga midfielder and more - 13th July 2020

Are Real Madrid doing the right thing by letting one of their young defenders leave?

Today's Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup covers Kylian Mbappe, Marc Roca and more!

Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

In today's edition of the Real Madrid Transfer News roundup, we take a look at the top two targets for the Los Blancos in 2021, their big move for a La Liga midfielder and more.

Without further ado, here are the top Real Madrid transfer stories of the day:

Eduardo Camavinga and Kylian Mbappe in 2021

Real Madrid will make moves for Eduardo Camavinga and Kylian Mbappe in 2021 according to SPORT. They report that the Spanish giants are keen on signing both but just cannot afford them this summer.

Los Blancos are keeping their cards close to the chest this summer and will be playing cautiously in the transfer market as per the report. They are not willing to splurge on signings without knowing how the market would act the time next year.

At the same time, L'Equipe report that Rennes have not opened contract talks with Camavinga yet. The youngster is a top target for Madrid and his contract expires in 2022.

Kylian Mbappe also has a similar contract situation and will be a free agent in 2022. He too is high on Madrid's wishlist and is reportedly keen on moving to Stantiago Bernabeu too.

Both players in the final year of their contract and should getable for cheap as per the report. El Chiringuito have added to the sport and claimed that Los Blancos will offer Mbappe a huge signing on bonus to join them for free in 2022.

Real Madird eye Marc Roca

Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Espanyol's Marc Roca according to TransferMarketWeb. The midfielder has been talked of as a mix between Xabi Alonso and Sergio Busquets.

The 23-year-old has been a target for Arsenal, AC Milan, Sevilla and Bayern Munich as well and would be available this summer. His side have been relegated from LaLiga and the midfielder is reportedly open to leaving them and play in the top flight again.

Real Madrid ready to sell Jesus Vallejo

Jesus Vallejo has not managed to break into the starting XI at Real Madrid because of his injuries and now Zinedine Zidane is open to selling him. The defender was picked to replace Sergio Ramos in the long run but has not managed to put pressure on any defender.

AS [via Managing Madrid ] report that he will be available for as little as €7-8 million and could be shipped off this summer. Apart from Jesus Vallejo, Luka Jovic is also up for sale while Dani Ceballos is on the target list for Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta.