Real Madrid favorites to sign Erling Haaland as Manchester United drop out - Reports

According to ESPN, Erling Haaland reportedly has his sights set on a Real Madrid move. Manchester United have dropped out of the race for the Borussia Dortmund star and are set to look at other players instead.

The 21-year-old Norwegian once had European football juggernauts chasing after his signature before he eventually signed for Borussia Dortmund. However, due to a €75 million release clause in his contract that becomes active in the summer, Haaland likely won't play at Signal Iduna Park next season.

Although the fee would hardly be an issue for a team of United's standing and financial potency, the higher-ups at Old Trafford have noted Haaland's interest in Real Madrid. They 'are not in a position to persuade the player', even though the Red Devils have followed Haaland's progress since his teenage days in Norway.

Manchester United remain interested in searching for a prolific goalscorer to add to their ranks. With Cristiano Ronaldo nearing 40 years of age and Edinson Cavani potentially set to leave Old Trafford, United need a long-term option up front.

It is believed that United's current period of transition has reduced Haaland's interest in making the Premier League outfit his destination. Manchester United are currently struggling in 7th place on the league table, well outside of serious continental slots. The Red Devils look unlikely to win any trophy this season, and other suitors have a better chance of offering the 21-year-old a chance at silverware.

United are reportedly aware that Haaland does not see the club as a realistic destination and will keep their focus on recruiting a permanent manager instead. This leaves Real Madrid, Haaland's rumored target, as the club most likely to secure his signature.

While Real Madrid continue to hover in wait for the star's signature, Erling Haaland has opened up about the pressure he is facing to make a decision about his future.

Speaking to Norwegian TV channel ViaPlay Fotball, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Haaland stated that his only focus was playing football, but he had to make a decision:

“I never spoke (about future plans) until now to respect the club (Borussia Dortmund). I didn't want to decide my future in January as we have a tough period with a lot of matches. I just want to play football, but this is what they have asked."

While he has not opened up about his decision, Haaland is reportedly set to join Real Madrid and could be a Los Blancos star next season.

