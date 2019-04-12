×
Real Madrid transfer news: Star midfielder considering possible exit

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
166   //    12 Apr 2019, 12:35 IST

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos could be on the move this summer
Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos could be on the move this summer

What is the story?

Real Madrid midfield sensation, Toni Kroos is considering a possible move away from the Santiago Bernabéu.

According to reliable Madrid based outlet, AS, the 29-year-old German international is seeking to change the environment as he wants to unlock new challenges in life.

In case you didn’t know….

Kroos has enjoyed a really good time since joining the Whites in the summer of 2014 from Bayern Munich. He has played a crucial role in Madrid’s colossal success on the European stage. The understanding he has developed over the years with the likes of Modrić and Casemiro in the middle of the park is one of the many reasons for Real Madrid’s domination over the past few years.

However, in this campaign, Kroos has been below par, just like most of his Real Madrid teammates. Because of his poor performances in some of the big matches, the midfield starlet has got a lot of stick from the Madrid faithfuls. Since Zidane’s reappointment in the hotseat of Madrid’s managerial post back in March, a clean-out campaign is expected to happen in the next summer.

The heart of the matter…

According to the reports, the Real Madrid number 8 has fulfilled his desire of winning every possible title there is to be won in the famous white shirt. He is now seeking new challenges to keep him motivated for the future.

Rumour Rating (6/10):

If a player is seeking for a change of air and endeavoring to have new challenges, it becomes really difficult for the club to hold on to him, but the relationship he shares with the Zidane could play a decisive factor in the outcome of his future at Madrid.

What’s Next?

Although AS is very much a reliable source, it still remains to be seen whether Kroos will opt for a shock exit from the club or continue to build his legacy. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be back in action against Leganes in La Liga on the 15th of April.

