Real Madrid Transfer News: Star winger wants to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu next season

Real Madrid had been hoping to free up space some cash through the sale of Welsh superstar Gareth Bale

What's the news?

Real Madrid and Wales Superstar Gareth Bale has reportedly told the board that he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu despite not fitting into Zinedine Zidane's plans. Supposedly, he is 'not prepared' for a move away from the Spanish capital.

In case you didn't know

Gareth Bale is one of the highest earners in the Los Blancos squad, as he reportedly commands a salary of around €17 million.

The arrival of the likes of Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Rodrygo has bolstered the first team squad ahead of an optimistic yet grueling season for the Spanish powerhouse. Zinedine Zidane's reluctance to use the Welshman during both his stints at Madrid has fueled rumors, indicating a potential exit for the former Tottenham Hotspur winger.

The heart of the matter

The winger has requested the Real Madrid board not to sell him during the transfer window, according to AS. The winger has reportedly even told the board not to accept any transfer bids.

This will come as a shock to the Los Blancos board, who had been hoping to sell the Welshman in the transfer window to make space for new arrivals.

The decision is understood to be more personal than professional for the 29-year old, whose family is well-settled at Madrid. If the Welshman does get his wish, he is highly likely to be propelled down the pecking order, especially after the arrival of Eden Hazard.

What's next?

With Gareth Bale now unlikely to move out of the Bernabeu, the Real Madrid board would look to loan out their younger prospects like Ibrahim Diaz, while cashing on Champions League winner Lucas Vasquez and fringe players like Borja Mayoral and Raul de Tomas.