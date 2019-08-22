Real Madrid Transfer News: Takefusa Kubo joins RCD Mallorca on loan

Real Madrid's 18-year-old sensation Takefusa Kubo has joined RCD Mallorca on a season-long loan deal, the club have announced on their official website.

The Japanese international is highly rated by the Los Blancos and has been sent on loan to the LaLiga side to get regular game time under his belt.

Kubo made headlines as a 10-year-old when he was invited by Barcelona for a trial, and the youngster made quite the impression as he registered a sensational tally of 76 goals in 30 games whilst playing for Barca Alevin C (U-11s).

After impressing at La Masia, Kubo rose through the ranks and established himself as one of the brightest prospects at the club.

It was later reported that Barcelona had violated FIFA’s international transfer policy for under-18 youths, thereby making Kubo ineligible to sign for the Catalan giants permanently.

The youngster returned to his homeland to continue his development and became the youngest debutant in J-League history, at the age of 15 years and 5 months.

Kubo became a household name in the J-League and established himself as one of the brightest young prospects in Asian football, turning out for FC Tokyo and Yokohama F. Marinos on loan.

In the summer of 2019, Kubo made headlines once again and was courted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe. It was initially reported that Barcelona were favorites to reunite with Japanese national but the youngster rejected advances for the Catalan giants to join arch-rival Real Madrid on a five-year deal.

Kubo was a regular feature in Real Madrid's pre-season tour this summer and it has been reported that senior players at the club had been blown away by the youngster's impact at the club.

At the age of 18, Kubo has four senior caps to his name, a startling example of highly-rated he is. The youngster is highly rated and has been loaned out to RCD Mallorca, with the view of furthering his development and racking up regular game time in the Spanish top-flight.