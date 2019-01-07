Real Madrid transfer news: The huge reason why Zidane left Madrid revealed, Galacticos could sign Spurs star for £100 million and more - January 7, 2019

#3 Brahim Diaz officially joins Madrid

Spanish starlet Brahim Diaz has officially joined the Galacticos as the Merengues announced the signing right after losing to Real Sociedad at home. The former Manchester City youngster expressed his joy at being able to represent a club of Real Madrid’s stature.

Speaking after his arrival, the new Real Madrid number 21 stated that he can’t wait to get started at the club but that it is the coach’s decision on whether to play him.

“I’m looking forward to getting started, it’s a unique and special moment,” he said. “I’m ready to play but the coach will decide.”

He then expressed his gratitude towards Manchester City but stated that he is at the best club in the world, adding that all he thought about was playing for Real Madrid after leaving City as it was “impossible” to join another club.

“I’m very grateful to City, but now I’m at the best club in the world and I want to start.

“I had three options after deciding to leave Manchester City. One, play at Real Madrid, two, play at Real Madrid and three, play at Real Madrid. It was impossible to go anywhere else.”

Finally, he claimed that he has arrived with the intention of doing what his coach wants and that he is going to work hard as he has now fulfilled his dream.

“I come with the intention of being under the coach’s command. I will work very hard.

“As a player, it must be others who judge me. It is a happy moment and I have fulfilled my great dream.”

