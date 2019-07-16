×
Real Madrid Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur interested in bringing Gareth Bale back to the Premier League

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Rumors
112   //    16 Jul 2019, 14:18 IST

Gareth Bale in action against SD Huesca - La Liga 2017-18
Gareth Bale in action against SD Huesca - La Liga 2017-18

What's the story?

According to Spanish media outlet Marca, Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have expressed an interest in signing underfire Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

Spurs are willing to shell out as much as €60 million for the Welshman.

In case you didn't know...

Six years ago, Bale joined Real Madrid from Tottenham for a then-record transfer fee of £85 million. He has since gone on to win almost every available trophy with Los Blancos, including four UEFA Champions League titles and four FIFA Club World Cups.

However, the 2018-19 season wasn't a great one for Bale as he fell down the pecking order following a string of sub-par performances. He netted only eight goals and provided three assists in 29 LaLiga appearances.

Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, towards the end of the season, even suggested Bale would not feature in his plans moving forward.

"I don't know if it's the last game for them or not, I don't know what's going to happen. Keylor played well but we'll see what happens next season."
"If I think a player doesn't fit in the team I have to do what I think works best. No-one can change what Bale has done for the team, but as a coach I have to live in the present.
"I make these decisions when it is right to do so, and I must act in the best interests of the team at all times."

The heart of the matter

Bale has been linked with an exit ever since the start of the window, and Marca have claimed that Tottenham are expected to lodge a bid of around €60 million for the 30-year-old.

However, the Lilywhites have also informed Bale that they cannot afford his annual €17 million wages. However, considering this could be the only escape route for Bale, he might seriously take Spurs up on their offer.

What's next?

The Bale transfer saga has gathered steam again. With the Welshman unwilling to leave the Bernabeu on a loan deal and other clubs simply unable to afford his wages, it looks like a return to Spurs is the 30-year-old's only option.

Following the arrival of Eden Hazard, Bale is likely to be surplus to requirements at Madrid and should seek an exit this summer while he still has the opportunity to do so.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
