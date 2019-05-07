Real Madrid Transfer News: United want £160m for star player, Los Blancos only ready to pay £100m

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 171 // 07 May 2019, 10:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly ready for a summer transfer to Real Madrid but recent financial developments may serve as a barrier to the Frenchman's goal.

In case you didn't know...

Despite his inconsistencies, Pogba enjoyed one of his better individual seasons at United this term, having netted 13 goals and tallied nine assists so far in the Premier League.

However, the Red Devils' torrid campaign under Jose Mourinho coupled with their recent slump has put them out of the top four and has ended any hopes of Champions League football next season. In the midst of the chaos, the rumour mill has churned out multiple links between Pogba and Real Madrid.

The World Cup winner's association with Los Blancos was intensified after he declared this admiration for the Spanish giants, prompting manager Zinedine Zidane to respond to his comments with compliments of his own.

The French manager said, "I like Pogba a lot, that is nothing new. I know him personally. He is a different type of player, he contributes a lot and there are few players that contribute as much as him. He's a midfielder that knows how to attack and to defend."

Varied reports have linked the midfielder to Los Blancos since 2016 but it appears the Frenchman is keen on a move to the Bernabeu this summer.

The heart of the matter

The Telegraph reports that Pogba's desire to move this summer has been intensified following United's failure to secure a Champions League spot next season. While the 26-year-old is ready to push for the move, United's stern asking price could prove to be a problem.

The Red Devils have put a £160 million valuation on the midfielder, a fee that could prove to be too hefty for Real Madrid, who also have Chelsea's Eden Hazard in their summer revamp plans.

The Spanish giants are reportedly prepared to offer United £100 million for the midfieder's services but the Premier League side are adamant on sticking to their asking price.

Advertisement

Paul Pogba ready to push for Real Madrid move - but first Manchester United must lower £160m valuation | @TelegraphDucker https://t.co/VlbpyrYFDZ — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) May 6, 2019

Ed Woodward is reportedly also reluctant to sell Pogba owing to his commercial value but it is unlikely that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would want to keep a player who longs to be elsewhere.

What's next?

The absence of Champions League football and financial shortcomings that it will bring has definitely caused a ripple effect in the team and is likely to play a key role in Pogba's probable exit.

With little to play for, the Red Devils will take on Cardiff City in the Premier League on Sunday.