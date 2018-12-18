×
Real Madrid transfer news: Vinicius update, Griezmann deal could allow Real Madrid to sign their €220 million target and more - December 18, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
18 Dec 2018, 23:17 IST

Griezmann seeking inner peace after losing out on Ballon d'Or
Griezmann seeking inner peace after losing out on Ballon d'Or

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid latest news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories surrounding the Galacticos.

#3 Pochettino wanted the Madrid job

Isn’t this something almost every one of us assumed? Well, Duncan Castles has now opened up about Madrid’s approach for the Argentine after Zinedine Zidane decided to quit the job.

According to Castles, Pochettino too wanted the job; so much that he accepted the offer Real Madrid presented him but Daniel Levy became the stumbling block between the former Espanyol manager and the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Pochettino wanted the job in the summer, he was offered the job, accepted it and Daniel Levy prevented it from happening,” he said.

Castles further added that the Argentine is still on the radar of Madrid and is their number one choice to take over the reins at the Bernabeu next season.

“You have to take from all of that that he’s very much a Real candidate and still the No.1 candidate from Madrid’s perspective to be the next permanent manager of Real Madrid.”

Meanwhile, Pochettino has also been linked with a move to become the next manager of Manchester United after the Red Devils sacked Jose Mourinho.

However, the former Southampton boss not only distanced himself from the job, claiming that he is only focused on Spurs, but also shared his sympathy for the Portuguese.

“I feel so sorry because you know very well I have a very good relationship with him, so it's very sad news what happened today,” Pochettino was quoted as saying.

"There are a lot of rumours about my position as manager at Tottenham. I cannot answer this type of question. The business you know very well, a lot of rumours happen. I'm so focused in trying to deliver my best in this football club."

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
