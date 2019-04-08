Real Madrid Transfer News: 'We will see', Zidane fuels Bale transfer rumours

Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What is the story?

Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane has fuelled speculations of the possible exit of Gareth Bale from Santiago Bernabéu.

Zidane was diplomatic in his answer when he was asked about Bale’s fate in the famous white shirt of Real Madrid at the post-match press conference after Madrid’s 2-1 win over Eibar in Saturday’s La Liga clash at Bernabéu.

In case you didn’t know….

Real Madrid came from behind to win 2-1 against Eibar in Saturday night’s La Liga encounter, courtesy to a brilliant brace from Karim Benzema. The away side outplayed the Los Blancos in the first half and got a much deserved 1-0 lead in first half. It was reported in Spain that Zidane might have had some strong words at the half-time break, which led his team to score two crucial goals in the second half to avoid a league double against mid-table Eibar.

However, Gareth Bale, Real Madrid’s under firing starlet was booed constantly from the first minute of the game by his own supporters as he was once again below par until he was substituted by Toni Kroos in the 77th minute.

This is not the first time that the Welshman received such a response from the Madrid faithfuls. He was jeered constantly during their recent loss in the hands of Barcelona and Ajax where, the 13-time European Champions bowed out of both the Champions League and Copa del Rey in a span of one week.

Since the arrival of Zidane, Bale has been heavily linked to a possible return to the Premier League as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspurs seems to be in pole position to sign the Wales superstar.

The heart of the matter…

When asked about Bale’s future at Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane was unwilling to give a clear-cut answer.

"We will see," he said (via ESPN). Gareth is a Real Madrid player, with two years left on his contract."

Zidane has also admitted that his players were affected by Madrid’s disastrous season.

"The situation is difficult," he added.

"This season we will not win anything, we know that, and playing for nothing is difficult, and all that is said outside does not help.”

What’s Next?

Bale will be hoping to improve on his recent form for Real Madrid when they face Leganes next in La Liga on March 15.

