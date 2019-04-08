×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid Transfer News: 'We will see', Zidane fuels Bale transfer rumours

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
140   //    08 Apr 2019, 20:11 IST

Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What is the story?

Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane has fuelled speculations of the possible exit of Gareth Bale from Santiago Bernabéu.

Zidane was diplomatic in his answer when he was asked about Bale’s fate in the famous white shirt of Real Madrid at the post-match press conference after Madrid’s 2-1 win over Eibar in Saturday’s La Liga clash at Bernabéu.


In case you didn’t know….

Real Madrid came from behind to win 2-1 against Eibar in Saturday night’s La Liga encounter, courtesy to a brilliant brace from Karim Benzema. The away side outplayed the Los Blancos in the first half and got a much deserved 1-0 lead in first half. It was reported in Spain that Zidane might have had some strong words at the half-time break, which led his team to score two crucial goals in the second half to avoid a league double against mid-table Eibar.

However, Gareth Bale, Real Madrid’s under firing starlet was booed constantly from the first minute of the game by his own supporters as he was once again below par until he was substituted by Toni Kroos in the 77th minute.

This is not the first time that the Welshman received such a response from the Madrid faithfuls. He was jeered constantly during their recent loss in the hands of Barcelona and Ajax where, the 13-time European Champions bowed out of both the Champions League and Copa del Rey in a span of one week.

Since the arrival of Zidane, Bale has been heavily linked to a possible return to the Premier League as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspurs seems to be in pole position to sign the Wales superstar.


The heart of the matter…

When asked about Bale’s future at Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane was unwilling to give a clear-cut answer.

"We will see," he said (via ESPN). Gareth is a Real Madrid player, with two years left on his contract."

Zidane has also admitted that his players were affected by Madrid’s disastrous season.

Advertisement

"The situation is difficult," he added.

"This season we will not win anything, we know that, and playing for nothing is difficult, and all that is said outside does not help.”


What’s Next?

Bale will be hoping to improve on his recent form for Real Madrid when they face Leganes next in La Liga on March 15.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football SD Eibar Gareth Bale Zinedine Zidane Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid Transfer News
Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
"Football is freedom" ~Bob Marley
Post-Match Tactical Analysis: Real Madrid vs Eibar
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid vs. Eibar Preview & Predictions: La Liga Match Preview
RELATED STORY
'It's time for whoever made the decisions to leave': Eibar coach hints Real Madrid should sack Florentino Perez
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: The huge reason why Zidane left Madrid revealed, Galacticos could sign Spurs star for £100 million and more - January 7, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Gareth Bale could leave in a £650k-a-week deal for German giants
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Zidane targets Premier League star for £100 million
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: 13 players face uncertain future this summer
RELATED STORY
Cucurella or Miranda: Who must Barcelona prefer? 
RELATED STORY
Raul could become next manager of Real Madrid, who will have to pay huge money to terminate Sergio Ramos’ contract, and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: 3 European giants want Gareth Bale, Madrid to offer €280 million for their biggest target and more – March 25, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us