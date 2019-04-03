Real Madrid Transfer News: Zidane, Perez eye different Varane replacements

Real Madrid is reportedly looking at replacements for the Frenchman

What's the story?

World Cup winner and Real Madrid central defender Raphael Varane is reportedly told the club about his intentions to leave the club in the summer despite the return of former manager and French legend Zinedine Zidane. This sudden revelation has left the Spanish club looking for a replacement.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Raphael Varane has been with Real Madrid since 2011, joining the Los Blancos for €10 million after being scouted by the Zinedine Zidane during his time with French club RC Lens.

The French international has been a first team starter at the club since the 2014/15 season and has been at the heart of the defence in Real Madrid historical campaign of winning three successive Champions League title.

Heart of the Matter

According to AS, Real Madrid seem to have zeroed in on two targets with manager Zinedine Zidane keen on Kalidou Koulibaly, the Senegalese star has long been on the radar of the Frenchman even trying to sign him during his first managerial reign, while club president Florentino Perez is looking at Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez, seeking out the Uruguayan during the Copa Libertadores final at the Bernabeu earlier in December.

What's Next

Both Koulibaly and Jose Gimenez are not easy targets with the latter signing a contract a 5-year contract extension last year keeping him at Wanda Metropolitano which also resulted in Uruguayan release clause rising to €120 million.

Buying the Senegalese international though will be a much more biggest task with Carlo Ancelotti declaring that he'll fight tooth and nail to prevent the defender from departing even stating that he'd "chain myself to the gates" if either the Koulibaly or midfielder Allan were sold. The central defender will not be available cheap with a €150 million added to the Senegalese after he signed an improved long term deal at the start of the season.

