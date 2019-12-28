Real Madrid Transfer News: Zinedine Zidane asked to give up Paul Pogba chase for good

Shashi Choudhary Published Dec 28, 2019

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has asked the club manager Zinedine Zidane to give up on Paul Pogba's transfer and nurture Federico Valverde after his breakout season, reports AS.

Zinedine Zidane, however, is keen to work with Paul Pogba who is also ready to quit Manchester United if Real Madrid come calling. Zidane feels Pogba's physicality and box-to-box playing style is exactly what Los Blancos need at the moment.

It was only because of Zidane's 'Pogba or nobody' stance which put an end to the possible transfers of Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek last summer. Real Madrid bosses, however, are not convinced on spending over €150 million on Pogba's transfer and see Valverde as the club's midfield future.

Valverde's emergence stops Pogba's pursuit

Federico Valverde, 21 has been in great form this season and if finally getting the playing time many thought he deserved during Zidane's first spell as the Real Madrid manager.

Valverde was Real Madrid's best player against Barcelona earlier in the month as he further established himself as the long-term midfield solution for Los Blancos.

Valverde's biggest asset is his box-to-box playing style with great dribbling abilities to find the perfect space to run into. With Valverde's emergence, Real Madrid hierarchy is convinced they do not need to spend over €150 million on Paul Pogba and are likely to instead spend on more attacking options.

There is also a belief around the club that bringing Pogba would hinder Valverde's development, whose market value has already skyrocketed in last 12 months. Real Madrid are also expected to recall Martin Odegaard from his loan spell at Real Sociedad which ends anu possible move for Pogba in January or next summer.