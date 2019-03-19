Real Madrid transfer news: Zinedine Zidane insists on signing Liverpool star in the summer

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

What's the story?

According to a report from Spanish media outlet AS, Zinedine Zidane's number one priority is Liverpool winger Sadio Mane to bolster the Real Madrid attack.

In case you didn't know...

There is no doubt about the fact that Sadio Mane is playing a pivotal role in Liverpool's push for the Premier League and their good run in the UEFA Champions League. The 26-year-old forward has scored 20 goals for Liverpool in all competition, 17 of them coming in the Premier League.

Due to his exploits, Liverpool defeated Bayern Munich to qualify into the Quarter finals of the Champions League and remain top of the Premier League with 76 points, two ahead of Manchester City who has played a game less than the leaders.

Sadio Mane renewed his contract last November, extending his stay with The Reds till 2023.

On the other hand, Real Madrid are already out of the Champions League and Copa Del Rey with defeats against Ajax and Barcelona, respectively. Los Blancos are 12 points behind leaders Barcelona and brought former coach Zinedine Zidane back after sacking both Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari in the span of nine months.

The heart of the matter

After enduring a poor season considering their sky high standards, Real Madrid are desperate to bolster their squad in the coming summer transfer window.

According to the report, Zinedine Zidane's number one priority is to secure the services of Liverpool starlet in the summer. The Frenchman was on the verge of signing Sane, before he resigned nine months ago and want to renew his interest on the Senegalese forward.

Rumour rating: 5/10

Real Madrid are expected to bring reinforcements, with reports of club president Florentino Perez wanting to spend huge to revamp the squad.

But it is extremely unlikely that Mane will leave an already settled team under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, after enjoying one of his better seasons in his career. Moreover, France Football remains an unreliable source.

What's next?

Real Madrid will host Huesca in the La Liga while Liverpool will play against Tottenham after the international break

