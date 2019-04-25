×
Real Madrid Transfer News: Zinedine Zidane wants €180m-rated prodigy amid interest from Manchester United  

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
522   //    25 Apr 2019, 13:28 IST
Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga

What's the rumour?

According to German outlet Bild, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has asked Florentino Perez to secure the services of Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jadon Sancho in the summer.

In case you didn't know...

Despite being just 19-year-old, Sancho has been one of the pivotal players for Borussia Dortmund this campaign. With 12 goals and 18 assists, Sancho has proven to be a key player in Dortmund's title challenge. BVB are just one point below table toppers Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga after 30 games.

Known for being ruthless in the final third, Sancho's maturity on the ball sets him apart. The English starlet can make space with his runs or pick out his teammates with pinpoint passes. Sancho's passing range is something to watch out for and there's no wonder why England boss Gareth Southgate called up the youngster during the UEFA Nations League.

Manchester too have been linked with making a move for Sancho in the summer

On the other hand, Real Madrid and Manchester United are enduring a rough season considering their sky high standards and they are set to end their campaign without any major silverwares.

The heart of the matter

Sancho is obe of the hottest youth prospects in Europe, following his impressive displays for Dortmund in the present campaign. Real Madrid are lining up reinforcements to bolster their squad next season and Sancho is one of the names in Zidane's shortlist.

It is believed that the young winger would fit into Real Madrid's new policy of recruiting young talents and Zidane is an admirer of Sancho. There is no doubt that Manchester United are also in the chase for the Bundesliga talent but Los Blancos hold the edge in the transfer saga.

Dortmund maintain their stance and won't sell their star unless a huge bid comes in their way. A bid close to €180 million will be the price Real Madrid have to pay if they want to secure his services.

Rumour rating: 6/10

Bild is a reliable outlet but it is unlikely that Los Blancos would break their transfer record to sign Sancho.

What's next?

Real Madrid will next play Getafe in an away La Liga fixture tonight.

Contact Us Advertise with Us