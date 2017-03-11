Real Madrid's transfer policy set to get boost as they eye 'transfer wizard' Monchi

This could well be Perez's most intelligent signing of his Presidential reign!

What’s the story?

Real Madrid’s President Florentino Perez is considering a deal to bring Sevilla’s Sporting Wizard, and the man they call ‘transfer wizard’, Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, commonly known as Monchi, confirmed the Spanish publication Marca. With the Presidential electoral process at Los Blancos all set to whir into motion at the end of the campaign, Perez is targeting retaining his seat of honour till 2021 and believes that the capture of the most wanted Sporting Director in football will do the trick.

In case you didn’t know

Monchi has been at the heart of the revival at Sevilla, where he has taken his hometown club (for whom he played 85 times as goalkeeper between ‘90 -‘99) from mid-table mediocrity to currently challenging at the very top of La Liga, while also establishing them as giants in European football (they’ve won the most nos. of Europa Leagues/UEFA Cups in history – with 5). As sporting director, he earned his nickname of transfer wizard’ by getting in some of the best signings in Europe this past decade.

He been responsible for the signing of a number of young footballers who later became superstars... like Frederic Kanoute, Renato, Luis Fabiano, Dani Alves, Adriano,Ivan Rakitic, Kevin Gameiro and Geoffrey Kondogbia. Recently he signed up Steven N’Zonzi as well as the not-in-form pair of Stevan Jovetic and Samir Nasri (the latter on loan), and Sevilla’s success of 2016/17 has been built on the backs of those three.

Whether unknown, unfancied or completely overlooked, there is no better unearther of football talent than Monchi.

The heart of the matter

Monchi, though, has recently stated that he’d like to see if he can do at some other club what he did at Sevilla, and that has piqued the interest of clubs across Europe. Last summer, Sevilla had asked for potential clubs to meet his 10 million euro release clause but however reports suggest that Sevilla’s board of directors will nt be asking the same this summer.

What’s Next?

Roma were the club most linked with Monchi, and they had held two meetings already, but the Roma hierarchy is undecided and the deal is far from done yet. While Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested, Perez’s conviction could see Monchi rolling up to Madrid. This is especially the case since Perez’s Presenditial re-elction campaign would get a major boost with the signing

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is near assured that Monchi will leave Sevilla this summer, any club that gets him will be ensuring success in the transfer market. With the kind of kitty that Madrid possess, it will be a scary thought for opposition if the transfer-genius of Monchi starts pulling those purse strings. So much so that this could be well be Florentino Perez’s smartest ever signing